Share Market News Live: Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty below 18,400; Nestle, Hindalco, Asian Paints among top drags

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks traded lower in Wednesday's deals, taking cues from the Asian markets amid fears of a further escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war. Stocks were rattled by reports that said Russian missile attacks killed two people in a Polish village near the Ukraine border.
Asian shares rose as Japan's Nikkei index edged 0.12 per cent lower, South Korea's KOSPI moved 0.20 per cent down, the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.17 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 0.52 per cent.
Overnight, all three major US stock indexes settled higher after softer-than-expected inflation data raised hopes of a pullback in rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. US producer prices rose 8 per cent in the 12 months through October against an estimated 8.3 per cent rise.
Back home, foreign institutional investors sold net Rs 221 crore worth of equities on Tuesday, while domestic investors offloaded net Rs 549 crore of shares, according to provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
The operator of Medanta hospitals made a solid debut at exchanges today, listing at Rs 398.15, a premium of 18.50 per cent over its upper band of the initial public offering (IPO) issue price of Rs 336.
The snack maker's shares made a strong debut on Dalal Street today, listing at Rs 321.15, a premium of 7.05 per cent over its upper band of the initial public offering (IPO) issue price of Rs 300.
Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: "Consolidation inside the 18,480-18,350 region continues, with dips finding buying interest on anticipated lines, with rallies fizzling out before they mature. Favoured view expects positive bias to linger on, aiming for 18460 or 18530 initially. Inability to float above 18,360 early in the day, would however force us to revert to a neutral stance."
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: "Since the Nifty is only around 1 per cent away from all-time highs a final dash to a new record can happen anytime. Profit booking and correction is likely after that. Since the drivers of the current rally are high quality large-caps particularly in banking and IT, mid and small-caps are unlikely to participate in the ongoing rally. Investors may stick with quality. Two Russian missiles landing in Poland killing two civilians has emerged as a new near-term concern whether it will escalate the Ukraine war."
The overall market breadth stood higher as 1,559 shares were seen advancing while 1,020 were declining on BSE.
Eight out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the red. Sub-indexes Nifty Oil & Gas and Nifty FMCG were underperforming the NSE platform by falling 0.53 per cent and 0.43 per cent, respectively. In contrast, Nifty Auto and Nifty Consumer Durables rose 0.32 per cent and 0.22 per cent, each.
Mid- and small-cap shares were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.29 per cent and small-cap edged 0.05 per cent higher.
Nestle India, Hindalco, Asian Paints, Britannia and Tata Consumer Products were among the top losers on the NSE platform today with their shares down as much as 1.11 per cent. In contrast, Cipla, Maruti, Grasim, Eicher Motors and UltraTech Cement were among the top gainers.
Sensex falls 111 points or 0.18 per cent to trade at 61,762, Nifty moves 32 points or 0.17 per cent higher to trade at 18,372
Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA on Trade: "Both the merchandise exports and imports moderated on a sequential basis between September 2022 and October 2022, which we believe was driven by a larger number of holidays related to the festive season. As a result, the trade deficit widened in MoM terms during this period, but not alarmingly so, in spite of the large YoY contraction in the merchandise exports figure. The sequential trend in exports in October 2022 echoes what was recorded in November of 2021, which had seen a later onset of the festive season. As of now, we expect some rebound in exports and imports in November 2022 relative to October 2022, although it may not be as strong as the trend seen between November and December of 2021, given the prevailing global demand concerns."
"India's trade deficit widens yet again by nearly $27 billion as the exports fell to their highest in 20 months. Also, as observed in the past three sessions, RBI has been a buyer of US dollar which shall hold the domestic dollar demand in place and will likely keep the near-term bottom of 80.80 levels protected. Any bounce back towards 81.50-82.00 levels can be taken as a selling opportunity," said Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors.
Hence, the clear shift from buy on dips to sell on the rise is evident in the current scenario which can be subject to evolvement from time to time considering the volatility, he added.
RBL Bank: The private lender is looking to ramp up its retail exposure to protect its books from being over-exposed to large corporates, its CEO R Subramaniakumar told news agency Reuters.
Vaibhav Global: The company said a few of its units faced cyber-attack and it is gradually recovering systems back to normal operations.
Tata Consultancy Services: TCS said TAP Air Portugal selected the IT major as its strategic partner.
IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals: The company approved formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary in the United Kingdom aimed at expanding business globally.
Punjab & Sind Bank: The lender revised its one-year MCLR to 8 per cent.
Bharat Electronics: The company signed MoUs with SVC Tech Ventures, Hindustan Shipyard, US firm Profense and Yantra India.
BHEL, Delta Corp, GNFC, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Sun TV are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 221.32 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded Rs 549.28 crore worth of shares on November 15, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 31.5 points or 0.17 per cent to trade at 18,463.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had surged 249 points or 0.40 per cent to close at a record high of 61,873, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 74 points 0.41 per cent higher to settle at 18,403.
