Share Market News Live: Sensex falls over 100 points, Nifty below 18,400; Nestle, Hindalco, Asian Paints among top drags

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks traded lower in Wednesday's deals, taking cues from the Asian markets amid fears of a further escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war. Stocks were rattled by reports that said Russian missile attacks killed two people in a Polish village near the Ukraine border.

Asian shares rose as Japan's Nikkei index edged 0.12 per cent lower, South Korea's KOSPI moved 0.20 per cent down, the Shanghai Composite index fell 0.17 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 0.52 per cent.

Overnight, all three major US stock indexes settled higher after softer-than-expected inflation data raised hopes of a pullback in rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. US producer prices rose 8 per cent in the 12 months through October against an estimated 8.3 per cent rise.

Back home, foreign institutional investors sold net Rs 221 crore worth of equities on Tuesday, while domestic investors offloaded net Rs 549 crore of shares, according to provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

