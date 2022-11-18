Share Market News Live: Sensex falls over 350 points, Nifty trades below 18,250; Bikaji Foods shares down 3%

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks traded lower after an almost flat opening during Friday's deals, dragged by automobile and consumer durables stocks. PNB, HCC, IRFC, Bank of Maharashtra, Zomato, Union Bank, RVNL, Central Bank, UCO Bank and Nykaa were among the most active stocks on NSE, in terms of volume. Asian shares edged higher today, in contrast with an overnight fall on Wall Street. All three major US stock indexes settled lower. Japan's Nikkei index rose 0.11 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI moved 0.61 per cent higher, the Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.11 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 0.58 per cent. Investor sentiment got hit after a slew of hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials, indicating that the central bank was not done with interest rate hikes yet. Back home, foreign institutional investors bought a net of Rs 618 crore worth of equities on Thursday, while domestic investors purchased Rs 449 crore of shares, provisional data on the National Stock Exchange showed.
Shares of Esab India Ltd surged 5.68 per cent to trade at Rs 3,882.80. The stock hit a day high of Rs 3,988.05. A total of 1,033 shares changed hands today amounting to a turnover of Rs 39.58 lakh. The company's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 5,976.80 crore.
Shares of IFB Industries Ltd jumped 10.68 per cent to trade at Rs 1,034. The stock hit a day high of Rs 1,049. A total of 16,000 shares changed hands today amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.60 crore. The company's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 4,142.03 crore.
Shares of Bikaji Foods International slipped 3.42 per cent to trade at Rs 310.40. The stock hit a day low of Rs 303.05. A total of 2.09 lakh shares changed hands today amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.53 crore. The company's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 7,747.28 crore.
Shares of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd fell 0.40 per cent to trade at Rs 1,323.15. The stock hit a day low -- also its 52-week low -- of Rs 1,318.60. A total of 1,975 shares changed hands today amounting to a turnover of Rs 26.17 lakh. The company's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 22,414.96 crore.
Shares of Relaxo Footwears Ltd slipped 2.08 per cent to trade at Rs 890.05. The stock hit a day low -- also its 52-week low -- of Rs 885. A total of 27,000 shares changed hands today amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.42 crore. The company's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 22,165.62 crore.
Shares of Bandhan Bank declined 2.04 per cent to hit a day low -- also their 52-week low -- of Rs 216.40. A total of 1.49 lakh shares changed hands today amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.27 crore. The company's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 34,954.88 crore.
Sensex falls 373 points or 0.60 per cent to trade at 61,377, Nifty moves 116 points or 0.63 per cent lower to trade at 18,228; M&M, Airtel, Titan, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto among top drags
Shares of Indigo Paints slipped 0.45 per cent to trade at Rs 1,339.85. The stock hit a day low -- also its 52-week low -- of Rs 1,334.45. A total of 4,686 shares changed hands today amounting to a turnover of Rs 62.92 lakh. The company's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 6,373.53 crore.
Timken India announced an Rs 600 crore capex towards SRB/CRB import substitution. Nuvama Institutional Equities said this is a major positive as it: imparts significant long-term revenue visibility beyond FY25 with the potential to double its existing revenues. Besides, it will likely to aid margins and provide a 200-300bp cushion by substituting low margin traded goods (25-30 per cent of revenue mix); and validates thesis of a strong demand environment and solid parentage support.
"The long gestation period for the capex limits us from calibrating its benefits in our FY24/25 estimates, but we reflect this with a higher P/E multiple of 55 times (earlier 50x) led by robust visibility. Retain ‘BUY’ with a revised target of Rs 3,750 from Rs 3,425 earlier and top pick status," Nuvama said. (Read more)
Sensex falls 225 points or 0.36 per cent to trade at 61,526, Nifty moves 74 points or 0.41 per cent lower to trade at 18,270; Airtel, M&M, Grasim, Titan, Eicher Motors among top drags
Nykaa's one-year lock-in period for pre-IPO shareholders got expired last week on Thursday. The stock also turned ex-bonus and since then, it is seeing heavy turnover. The scrip rose 5.98 per cent to hit a high of Rs 196.65 on BSE. (Read more)
The overall market breadth stood slightly higher as 1,511 shares were seen advancing while 1,434 were declining on BSE.
12 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the red. Sub-indexes Nifty Consumer Durables, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Auto were underperforming the NSE platform by falling 0.76 per cent, 0.49 per cent and 0.41 per cent, respectively. In contrast, Nifty PSU Bank fell 1.59 per cent.
Sensex falls 159 points or 0.26 per cent to trade at 61,591, Nifty moves 55 points or 0.30 per cent lower to trade at 18,289; M&M, Britannia, Titan, Grasim, Coal India among top drags
Mid- and small-cap shares were slightly negative as Nifty Midcap 100 shed 0.10 per cent and small-cap fell 0.12 per cent.
M&M, Apollo Hospitals, Britannia, Grasim Industries and Bharti Airtel were among the top losers on the NSE platform today with their shares down as much as 1.42 per cent. In contrast, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, Asian Paints, Axis Bank and Divi's Lab were among the top gainers.
Sensex slips 18 points or 0.03 per cent to trade at 61,733, Nifty moves 18 points or 0.10 per cent lower to trade at 18,326
Metropolis Healthcare: The company said the income tax (I-T) department was conducting a search at its premises.
Life Insurance Corp: LIC cut its stake in Bajaj Auto to 5.200 per cent from 7.203 per cent.
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd: The company said it entered into a partnership with Galeries Lafayette to open stores of the French luxury retailer in the country in the next two to three years.
Ahluwalia Contracts: The company won two contracts totalling Rs 530 crore.
Vedanta: The company's board will meet on November 22 to consider and approve its third interim dividend for the current financial year. (Read more)
Balrampur Chini Mills, BHEL, Delta Corp, GNFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Sun TV are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 618.37 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased Rs 449.22 crore worth of shares on November 17, provisional NSE data showed.
