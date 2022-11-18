Share Market News Live: Sensex falls over 350 points, Nifty trades below 18,250; Bikaji Foods shares down 3%

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks traded lower after an almost flat opening during Friday's deals, dragged by automobile and consumer durables stocks. PNB, HCC, IRFC, Bank of Maharashtra, Zomato, Union Bank, RVNL, Central Bank, UCO Bank and Nykaa were among the most active stocks on NSE, in terms of volume. Asian shares edged higher today, in contrast with an overnight fall on Wall Street. All three major US stock indexes settled lower. Japan's Nikkei index rose 0.11 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI moved 0.61 per cent higher, the Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.11 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 0.58 per cent. Investor sentiment got hit after a slew of hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve officials, indicating that the central bank was not done with interest rate hikes yet. Back home, foreign institutional investors bought a net of Rs 618 crore worth of equities on Thursday, while domestic investors purchased Rs 449 crore of shares, provisional data on the National Stock Exchange showed.

Here are the share market Live Updates: