Share Market News Live: Sensex jumps over 300 points, Nifty tops 18,350; Paytm, Delhivery rebound up to 2%

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks traded on a higher note in Thursday's deals, extending their gains for the third straight session on positive global cues. Minutes of the US Federal Reserve's November policy meeting hinted at a possible moderation in the pace of interest rate hikes. Asian shares climbed in early deals, tracking an overnight rise in Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei index surged 1.17 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI moved 0.55 per cent higher, the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.002 per cent higher and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.43 per cent. Overnight, all three major US stock indexes settled higher. Back home, the domestic indices may also get support from falling oil prices after Group of Seven (G7) nations considered a price cap on Russian oil above the current market level. Foreign institutional investors sold a net of Rs 790 crore worth of equities on Wednesday, while domestic investors bought Rs 414 crore worth of shares, per provisional NSE data.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
Shares of logistics firm Delhivery rose 1.10 per cent to trade at Rs 329.80. The stock touched a day high of Rs 336.35 on BSE. A total of 32.71 lakh shares changed hands today, amounting to a turnover of Rs 106.34 crore. The company's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 23,998.10 crore.
Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd, Paytm's parent, rose 1.91 per cent to trade at Rs 460.95. The stock touched a day high of Rs 466.90 on BSE. A total of 3.59 lakh shares changed hands today, amounting to a turnover of Rs 16.38 crore. The company's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 29,987.74 crore.
Sensex rises 311 points or 0.51 per cent to trade at 61,822, Nifty moves 96 points or 0.53 per cent higher to trade at 18,363; Apollo Hospitals, HDFC Life, Tata Consumer Products, BPCL, ONGC among top gainers
On the technical front, Nifty ended with a bearish candle as the close was lower than the open on the daily chart however presence on a higher high-low continues to have a bullish overtone in the market. It is at that phase where a prolonged consolidation might be in the making and forming a higher base, setting itself equipped to eye the all-time high of 18,600 in the near term.
IPO investors are advised to maintain their stop loss at Rs 545 and wait for further upside, whereas those who have a medium- to long-term perspective can hold the stock and maintain their stop loss at Rs 510, said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
Shares of Hindustan Motors surged 9.78 per cent to hit the upper circuit level of Rs 20.20. The stock has zoomed around 20 per cent in two consecutive sessions. A total of 6.33 lakh shares changed hands today, amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.26 crore. The company's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 421.49 crore.
Keystone Realtors Energy staged a positive market debut today as its shares got listed at Rs 555, a premium of 2.6 per cent to its issue price of Rs 541.
Sensex rises 266 points or 0.43 per cent to trade at 61,777, Nifty moves 82 points or 0.45 per cent to trade at 18,349; Apollo Hospitals, Tata Consumer Products, BPCL, HDFE Life, ONGC among top gainers
Shares of Indigo Paints fell 0.28 per cent to trade at Rs 1,321.75. The stock hit a day low -- also its 52-week low -- of Rs 1,318.10. A total of 547 shares changed hands today, amounting to a turnover of Rs 7.24 lakh. The company's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 6,287.91 crore.
Shares of Easy Trip Planners Ltd surged 7.50 per cent to trade at Rs 72.35. The stock touched a day high of Rs 72.50 on BSE. A total of 9.93 lakh shares changed hands today, amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.97 crore. The company's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 12,411.60 crore.
The overall market breadth stood strong as 1,726 shares were seen advancing while 643 were declining on BSE.
14 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the green. Sub-indexes Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty IT were outperforming the NSE platform by rising 0.55 per cent, 0.23 per cent and 0.29 per cent, respectively. On the flip side, Nifty edged 0.10 per cent lower.
Mid- and small-cap shares were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.30 per cent and small-cap climbed 0.47 per cent.
The 18,310-18,350 region reined in upside attempts yesterday, but the consolidation there of having managed to float above 18,200/18,260, expect a 18,430-18,600 dash. As is, this is still a sideways market though, but even as runaway moves are less expected, recent range extremities are likely to be challenged, if not broken.
Tata Consumer Products, UPL, HDFC Life, BPCL and M&M were among the top gainers on the NSE platform today with their shares up as much as 2.63 per cent. In contrast, Adani Enterprises, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ONGC, Airtel and Sun Pharma were among the top laggards.
Sensex rises 177 points or 0.29 per cent to trade at 61,687, Nifty moves 49 points or 0.27 per cent higher to trade at 18,316
The US market construct of 'rising equity-falling bond yields-falling dollar' continues favouring the bulls. In India, the steadily falling crude is another positive. The FOMC minutes indicate a slowing of the rate hikes, going forward. Consequently, the 10-year yield fell to 3.69 per cent and the dollar index slipped to 106. So long as this trend continues, bears will be on the back foot. In India, macro news confirms the resilience of the Indian economy. Investment is gaining momentum. The latest RBI data shows credit growth at an impressive 17 per cent YoY. This is good news for the banking and capital goods stocks.
Sensex rises 121 points or 20 points to trade at 61,632 in pre-opening deals today; Nifty moves 40 points or 0.22 per cent higher to trade at 18,308
Shares of Keystone Realtors are likely to stage a tepid debut today. Last heard, the stock was commanding a grey market discount of Rs 4 per share, hinting at a muted listing ahead. (Read more)
The Dollar-Rupee pair is finding resistance near 81.80 to 82.20, which was acting as support earlier. So, from here, we could expect the pair to resume its downtrend towards 81.30 to 81.00 levels in the near term and further towards 80.50 over the medium term.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today