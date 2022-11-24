Share Market News Live: Sensex jumps over 300 points, Nifty tops 18,350; Paytm, Delhivery rebound up to 2%

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks traded on a higher note in Thursday's deals, extending their gains for the third straight session on positive global cues. Minutes of the US Federal Reserve's November policy meeting hinted at a possible moderation in the pace of interest rate hikes. Asian shares climbed in early deals, tracking an overnight rise in Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei index surged 1.17 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI moved 0.55 per cent higher, the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.002 per cent higher and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.43 per cent. Overnight, all three major US stock indexes settled higher. Back home, the domestic indices may also get support from falling oil prices after Group of Seven (G7) nations considered a price cap on Russian oil above the current market level. Foreign institutional investors sold a net of Rs 790 crore worth of equities on Wednesday, while domestic investors bought Rs 414 crore worth of shares, per provisional NSE data.

Here are the share market Live Updates: