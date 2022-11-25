Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower, tracking Asian stocks

8:44 AM (33 seconds ago)

Stocks to watch

Posted by :- prashun talukdar

Biocon: Biocon Biologics has allotted equity shares worth Rs 2,205.63 crore to parent company Biocon. Its stake in Biocon Biologics will be 88.85 per cent post allotment of shares.

Veranda Learning Solutions: Veranda Learning Solutions partners with IIM Raipur & SHRM to launch online MBA. IIM Raipur is collaborating with Veranda Learning Solutions, and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to launch an Executive Post Graduate Programme (online MBA) in HR management.

Fino Payments Bank: Capri Global Holdings bought an additional 6.06 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions. These shares were bought at an average price of Rs 258.47 per share.

PB Fintech: Hedge fund WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund has purchased 67.75 lakh shares in Policybazaar operator via open market transactions, which is 1.5 percent of total paid-up equity. The fund has bought 34.21 lakh shares on the NSE and 33.53 lakh shares on the BSE, at an average price of Rs 400 per share. The transaction was worth Rs 271 crore.

Hariom Pipe Industries: The company has completed the setting up of its 15 tonne electric melting furnace. The commercial production would start from November 25, 2022. This will raise the company's production of MS billets from the current 95,832 MTPA to 1.04 lakh MTPA.

Lupin: US FDA issued Form-483 with eight observations for the drug product facility and API facility at the company's Mandideep unit-1.

Punjab National Bank: The government approved a plan to divest the bank's 15.22% stake in UTI Asset Management Co.

State Bank of India: The bank would consider raising Rs 10,000 crore.

Allcargo Logistics: The company's unit, Allcargo Belgium NV, entered into a deal to buy a 75% stake in Fair Trade Gmb Schiffahrt, Handel and Logistik for 12 million euros.