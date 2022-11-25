Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower, tracking Asian stocks

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open on a lower note today, in line with the Asian markets. Investors turned cautious as the European Central Bank's equivalent of Federal Reserve rate-setting committee's minutes showed that the room for slowing down the pace of interest rate adjustments remained limited, in contrast to the US central bank's assessment. Asian shares fell in early deals as Japan's Nikkei index dropped 0.38 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI slipped 0.18 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index moved 0.92 per cent lower, while the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.42 per cent. Overnight, all three major US stock indexes settled higher. Back home, foreign institutional investors snapped a three-day selling streak, and bought a net Rs 1,232 crore worth of equities on Thursday, while domestic investors sold a net Rs 236 crore worth of shares, per provisional NSE data.
Biocon: Biocon Biologics has allotted equity shares worth Rs 2,205.63 crore to parent company Biocon. Its stake in Biocon Biologics will be 88.85 per cent post allotment of shares.
Veranda Learning Solutions: Veranda Learning Solutions partners with IIM Raipur & SHRM to launch online MBA. IIM Raipur is collaborating with Veranda Learning Solutions, and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to launch an Executive Post Graduate Programme (online MBA) in HR management.
Fino Payments Bank: Capri Global Holdings bought an additional 6.06 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions. These shares were bought at an average price of Rs 258.47 per share.
PB Fintech: Hedge fund WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund has purchased 67.75 lakh shares in Policybazaar operator via open market transactions, which is 1.5 percent of total paid-up equity. The fund has bought 34.21 lakh shares on the NSE and 33.53 lakh shares on the BSE, at an average price of Rs 400 per share. The transaction was worth Rs 271 crore.
Hariom Pipe Industries: The company has completed the setting up of its 15 tonne electric melting furnace. The commercial production would start from November 25, 2022. This will raise the company's production of MS billets from the current 95,832 MTPA to 1.04 lakh MTPA.
Lupin: US FDA issued Form-483 with eight observations for the drug product facility and API facility at the company's Mandideep unit-1.
Punjab National Bank: The government approved a plan to divest the bank's 15.22% stake in UTI Asset Management Co.
State Bank of India: The bank would consider raising Rs 10,000 crore.
Allcargo Logistics: The company's unit, Allcargo Belgium NV, entered into a deal to buy a 75% stake in Fair Trade Gmb Schiffahrt, Handel and Logistik for 12 million euros.
No stock is in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought Rs 1,231.98 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold Rs 235.66 crore worth of shares on November 24, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 48 points or 0.26 per cent to trade at 18,620.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had jumped 762 points or 1.24 per cent to hit a record closing of 62,273 on Thursday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 217 points or 1.19 per cent to settle at 18,484.
