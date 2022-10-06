Share Market News Today Live: Sensex surges over 400 points, Nifty eyes 17,400; JSW Steel, Hindalco among top gainers

Indian equity benchmarks traded higher in opening deals on Thursday on the back of strong performance updates by companies ahead of quarterly earnings. However, rising crude oil prices may hurt investor sentiment.

Asian shares traded cautiously higher today Japan's Nikkei index climbed 0.92 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI surged 1.26 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.59 per cent.

Oil prices edged up after OPEC+ agreed to slash oil production by about 2 million barrel per day, further tightening global crude supply.

Overnight, Wall Street settled on a lower note. The S&P 500 fell 0.20 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.25 per cent down.

Back home, the benchmark BSE Sensex had surged 1,277 points or 2.25 per cent to settle at 58,065, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 387 points or 2.29 per cent higher to close at 17,274 on Tuesday.

Here are the share market Live Updates: