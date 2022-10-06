Share Market News Today Live: Sensex surges over 400 points, Nifty eyes 17,400; JSW Steel, Hindalco among top gainers

Indian equity benchmarks traded higher in opening deals on Thursday on the back of strong performance updates by companies ahead of quarterly earnings. However, rising crude oil prices may hurt investor sentiment.
Asian shares traded cautiously higher today Japan's Nikkei index climbed 0.92 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI surged 1.26 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.59 per cent.
Oil prices edged up after OPEC+ agreed to slash oil production by about 2 million barrel per day, further tightening global crude supply.
Overnight, Wall Street settled on a lower note. The S&P 500 fell 0.20 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.25 per cent down.
Back home, the benchmark BSE Sensex had surged 1,277 points or 2.25 per cent to settle at 58,065, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 387 points or 2.29 per cent higher to close at 17,274 on Tuesday.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
Mid- and small-cap shares were strong as Nifty Midcap 100 rose 1.27 per cent and small-cap climbed 1.34 per cent.
Sensex rises 408 points or 0.70 per cent to trade at 58,474, Nifty moves 119 points or 0.69 per cent higher to trade at 17,393; JSW Steel, Hindalco among top gainers
"Nifty formed a long bullish candle following a rather larger Engulfing candle indicating of an upside breakout of the larger consolidation movement around 16,800-17,200 levels," said Tirthankar Das, Technical & Derivative Analyst, Retail, Ashika Stock Broking Ltd. Until and unless the index provides a decisive close above 17,350, it would be a sell-on-rise market, he added.
Hindalco, Coal India, JSW Steel, Tata Motors and HCL Tech were among the top gainers on the NSE platform today with their shares up as much as 2.70 per cent. In contrast, Bajaj Finance, Cipla, Divi's Lab, Hindustan Unilever and HDFC were among the top laggards.
Sensex and Nifty staged a stellar recovery on Tuesday to end over 2 per cent higher amid positive cues in the global equity markets. (Read more)
Sensex rises 288 points or 0.560 per cent to trade at 58,354, Nifty moves 91 points or 0.52 per cent higher to trade at 17,365; Hindalco, L&T among top gainers
Sensex rises 248 points or 0.43 per cent to trade at 58,314
Rupee is likely to open near 81.60 levels, with an expected intraday range of 81.35 to 81.90, said Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors.
No stock is in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have purchased Rs 1,344.63 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have bought Rs 945.92 crore worth of shares on October 4, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a higher opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures rose 82 points or 0.47 per cent to trade at 17,421.
