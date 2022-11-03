Share Market News Today Live: Sensex, Nifty turn positive as bank, financial stocks rebound

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks swung into the green during early deals on Thursday after opening on a lower note. The domestic indices climbed, defying broader global cues after the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said it was too soon to speculate over a rate hike pause. The US central bank raised interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) on Wednesday, the fourth such hike in a row, and said its battle against inflation would require borrowing costs to rise further.



Asian stocks dropped tracking an overnight decline on Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei index edged 0.05 per cent lower, South Korea's KOSPI fell 0.55 per cent, the Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.12 per cent and Hang Seng Index slumped 2.37 per cent.

On the domestic front, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Monetary Policy Committee is also on the cards today. The policy-setting committee would potentially discuss its response to the government on its failure to stick to its inflation target for three straight quarters. (Read more)

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors bought a net Rs 1,436 crore worth of equities on Wednesday, while domestic investors sold Rs 1,378 crore of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Here are the share market Live Updates: