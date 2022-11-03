Share Market News Today Live: Sensex, Nifty turn positive as bank, financial stocks rebound

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks swung into the green during early deals on Thursday after opening on a lower note. The domestic indices climbed, defying broader global cues after the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said it was too soon to speculate over a rate hike pause. The US central bank raised interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) on Wednesday, the fourth such hike in a row, and said its battle against inflation would require borrowing costs to rise further.
Asian stocks dropped tracking an overnight decline on Wall Street. Japan's Nikkei index edged 0.05 per cent lower, South Korea's KOSPI fell 0.55 per cent, the Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.12 per cent and Hang Seng Index slumped 2.37 per cent.
On the domestic front, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Monetary Policy Committee is also on the cards today. The policy-setting committee would potentially discuss its response to the government on its failure to stick to its inflation target for three straight quarters. (Read more)
Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors bought a net Rs 1,436 crore worth of equities on Wednesday, while domestic investors sold Rs 1,378 crore of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.
Sensex rises 46 points or 0.08 per cent to trade at 60,952, Nifty moves 5 points or 0.03 per cent higher to trade at 18,088; bank, financial stocks rebound
On the technical front, Nifty formed a bearish candle on the daily chart following a Doji indecisive candle the previous session, suggesting of a possible selling pressure might develop near 18,150-18,200 levels, said Tirthankar Das, Technical & Derivative Analyst, Retail, Ashika Stock Broking Ltd.
Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services surged 9.63 per cent to trade at Rs 212.15. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 212.95 against its previous close of Rs 193.60.
Shares of Tech Mahindra fell 2 per cent to trade at Rs 1,060.05. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 1,055.05.
The overall market breadth stood slightly positive as 1,210 shares were seen advancing while 1,105 were declining on BSE.
11 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the red. Sub-indexes Nifty IT and Nifty Metal were underperforming the NSE platform by falling 1.64 per cent and 0.58 per cent, respectively. On the flipside, Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG rose 0.64 per cent and O.16 per cent, each, in early trade.
Mid- and small-cap shares were slightly positive as Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.17 per cent and small-cap edged 0.09 per cent higher.
Hindalco, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Coal India were among the top losers on the NSE platform today with their shares down as much as 2.15 per cent. In contrast, Bajaj Auto, TItan, UPL, ITC and Hero MotoCorp were among the top gainers.
Domestic stocks may see a gap-down start to Thursday's trade after the US Federal Reserve, while delivering a fourth rate hike of 75 basis points overnight, signalled it was too soon to think about a pause in rate hikes. (Read more)
The initial share sale by Bikaji Foods International would open for subscription today. The Rs 881.22 crore issue is purely an offer for sale (OFS) of 29,373,984 shares, which would be sold in the Rs 285-300 price band. (Read more)
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services: M&M finance arm reported September-quarter profit of Rs 448 crore, a 56.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline.
JK Paper: The company reported a second-quarter profit that nearly tripled, helped by strong demand for its packaging boards and copier papers.
Redington: The country's biggest Apple and IT products distributor reported a 26 per cent jump in September quarter profit on the back of buoyant domestic demand for phones, laptops and software.
Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India: The company reported a 30.7 per cent drop in profit for the second-quarter, hit by higher expenses and a fall in revenue at its European operations.
Also, sugar stocks would be in focus as the government raised price of up to Rs 65.61 for purchase of ethanol from sugar mills as the country aims to boost blending with gasoline, oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.
Today we could see the RBI could intervene in the spot market to control volatility, said Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors. The Dollar-Rupee pair is expected to trade higher in a range of 82.00 to 83.20 levels and a breakout on either side will determine further course, he added.
Major 'Put' open interests were seen at 41,000, 40,500 and 40,000 strikes with total open interest of 82,658, 76,308 and 74,930 contracts, respectively. Major 'Put' open interest additions were seen at 40,500 and 40,000 strikes which added 17,532 and 15,772 contracts. 'Put' unwinding was seen at 41,500 strike, which shed 31,565 contracts.
Major 'Call' open interests were seen at 41,500, 42,000 and 43,500 strikes with total open interest of 1,56,295, 1,25,712 and 94,574 contracts respectively. Major 'Call' open interest additions were seen at 41,800 and 41,200 strikes which added 31,437 and 29,558 contracts, respectively. 'Call' unwinding was seen at 43,000 strike, which shed 31,092 contracts.
Major 'Put' open interests were seen at 18,000, 17,500 and 18,100 strikes with total open interest of 1,51,483, 1,47,600 and 1,21,682 contracts respectively. Top 'Put' open interest additions were seen at 17,600 and 17,850 strikes which added 13,031 and 8,796 contracts, respectively. 'Put' unwinding was seen at 17,000 strike, which shed 44,658 contracts.
Major 'Call' open interests were seen at 18,400, 18,500 and 18,200 strikes with total open interest of 1,59,773, 1,59,651 and 1,48,474 contracts respectively. Top 'Call' open interest additions were seen at 18,300 and 18,500 strikes which added 38,316 and 29,984 contracts, respectively. 'Call' unwinding was seen at 18,700 strike, which shed 13,335 contracts, NSE data, as on November 2 (3:30 pm), showed.
LIC Housing Finance and PNB are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
