Share Market News Today Live: Sensex rises over 200 points, Nifty above 17,700; JSW Steel, Hindalco, Tata Steel among top gainers

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks traded higher in Thursday's deals amid mixed global cues. Asian stocks rose today on growing expectations that major central banks could start slowing the pace of interest rate hikes in coming months. However, Wall Street fell sharply overnight.
"Equity markets globally are triggered by expectations that the central banks will start moderating their rate hikes. The cue has come from Canada where their central bank raised rates only by 50 basis points (bps) against expectations of 75 bps. Markets expect the US Federal Reserve to moderate rate hikes starting December, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Further, gains in the domestic indices may be limited, as global oil prices climbed after surging more than 3 per cent in the previous session, driven by record US crude exports. India is the world's third-largest importer and consumer of oil, and a rise in crude prices has a direct impact on inflation.
Foreign institutional investors sold a net Rs 247 crore worth of equities on Tuesday, while domestic investors bought net Rs 873 crore worth of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.
The domestic benchmarks were closed on Wednesday on account of Diwali Balipratipada.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
Carbon black maker PCBL fell 5.08 per cent to trade at Rs 133.50 in late morning deals.
Sensex rises 215 points or 0.36 per cent to trade at 59,759, Nifty moves 70 points or 0.40 per cent higher to trade at 17,727
Shares of Gland Pharma dropped 12 per cent in Thursday's trade after brokerages cut their earnings forecasts for the drug maker following its September quarter results, and 'uninspiring outlook'. (Read more)
JSW Group's financial arm, JSW Holdings, zoomed 11.89 per cent to trade at Rs 4,386 in early trade. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 4,445.95.
On the technical front, Nifty formed a bearish candle on the daily chart resembling closer to a Bearish Belt Hold formation, generally formed in an upward trend, however, further confirmation in the form of volume and time is required before earmarking it as a reversal pattern, said Tirthankar Das, Technical & Derivative Analyst, Retail, Ashika Stock Broking Ltd. A brief breather in price action can be seen as Nifty is presently near strong resistances which coincide with a downward sloping trend line that has held down the highs of 2021 and 2022, he added.
The overall market breadth stood strong as 1,854 shares were seen advancing while 868 were declining on BSE.
14 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the green. Sub-indexes Nifty Metal and Nifty Consumer Durables were outperforming the NSE platform by rising 2.16 per cent and 0.91 per cent, respectively. On the flipside, Nifty IT fell 0.11 per cent in early trade.
Mid- and small-cap shares were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.44 per cent and small-cap climbed 0.47 per cent.
JSW Steel, Hindalco, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Steel were among the top gainers on the NSE platform today with their shares up as much as 2.25 per cent. In contrast, NTPC, PowerGrid, ONGC, HDFC Life and ITC were among the top laggards.
Sensex jumps 336 points or 0.56 per cent to trade at 59,880, Nifty moves 101 points or 0.57 per cent higher to trade at 17,757
Having achieved the first objective of 17,630, the bullish exhaustion-led downsides may be expected to have eased, giving one more shot at resuming the upside trajectory aiming 18,100, said Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. However, downsides would gain momentum aiming 17,400, should 17,900 refuse to give away, he added.
Nifty's recent range of 17,500-17,800 looks set to be decisively broken on the upper end today, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. Financials, select autos and capital goods are well set to continue their recent rally, he added. Vijayakumar further stated that the "spike in Brent crude above $95 (per barrel) is a concern."
Zee Entertainment Enterprises: ZEEL and the Indian unit of Japan's Sony have agreed to divest three Hindi language channels as part of their deal to create a $10-billion TV behemoth, according to an order by India's competition regulator CCI.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: The company reported around an 18 per cent drop in September-quarter (Q2) profit dented by higher expenses and subdued performance in the electrical consumer durables division.
Dabur India: The company reported a fall in quarterly profit as higher commodity prices weighed on margins, and said it would acquire a majority stake in spices and seasoning maker Badshah Masala.
PCBL: The carbon black maker reported a 4.9 per cent fall in second-quarter profit, as higher costs offset robust sales of the tire strengthening material.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The pharma giant said US FDA has placed the firm's Baddi facility in Himachal Pradesh under an import alert.
The rupee-dollar pair may find support near 81.80 to 82.00 levels and rebound towards 82.50 to 82.80 over the short term, said Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors.
BHEL and PNB are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold Rs 247.01 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have purchased Rs 872.88 crore worth of shares on October 25, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a higher opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures rose 61.5 points or 0.35 per cent to trade at 17,875.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had declined 288 points or 0.48 per cent to settle at 59,544 on Tuesday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 74 points or 0.42 per cent lower to close at 17,656.
