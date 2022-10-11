Share Market News Live: Sensex falls over 350 points, Nifty below 17,150; Divi's Lab, ONGC, Eicher Motors among top drags

Indian equity benchmarks traded lower on Tuesday in early deals, extending their fall for the third straight session amid weak global cues. Asian shares slipped today, tracking an overnight decline on Wall Street.
Japan's Nikkei index dived 2.34 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI plunged 2.22 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 1.72 per cent.
On the domestic front, market participants also awaited September's retail inflation data, due to be released on Wednesday.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had declined 200 points or 0.34 per cent to settle at 57,991 on Monday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 74 points or 0.43 per cent lower to close at 17,241.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) September quarter results beat Street estimates on revenue and margin fronts, but marginally. Attrition remained high, with signs of slowdown visible in moderate hiring and flattish sequential order wins. (Read more)
Shares of India Cements dived 5.29 per cent to trade at Rs 260.45 in early trade.
Shares of Hindustan Construction Co (HCC) surged 4.58 per cent to trade at Rs 15.75 in early trade.
Sensex cracks 355 points or 0.61 per cent to trade at 57,636, Nifty moves 108 points or 0.63 per cent lower to trade at 17,133
Shares of Adani Green Energy gained 2 per cent in an otherwise weak market today after the Adani Group firm said it has acquired three entities from Inox Green Energy Services Limited (IGESL) each holding 50 MW operational wind power projects at Dayapar in Gujarat. (Read more)
All the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the red. Sub-indexes Nifty Auto, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Consumer Durables were underperforming the NSE platform by falling as much as 0.82 per cent, 0.70 per cent and 0.76 per cent, respectively.
Sensex falls 256 points or 0.44 per cent to trade at 57,735, Nifty moves 85 points or 0.49 per cent lower to trade at 17,156
The overall market breadth stood positive as 1,780 shares were seen advancing while 1,057 were declining on BSE.
Mid- and small-cap shares were mixed as Nifty Midcap 100 edged 0.02 per cent lower and small-cap rose 0.30 per cent.
Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, ONGC, Divi's Lab and Titan were among the top losers on the NSE platform today with their shares down as much as 1.78 per cent. In contrast, Wipro, Infosys, HCL Tech, Adani Ports and Hindalco were among the top gainers.
Sensex falls 201 points or 0.35 per cent to trade at 57,791, Nifty moves 63 points or 0.37 per cent lower to trade at 17,178
"The global environment continues to be weak for markets with concerns of a US recession and possible hard landing rising. Clarity is yet to emerge on this," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. "The Q2 results season has started off well with decent numbers from TCS which have beaten street estimates on most parameters. This and the news of buy back from Infosys will impart resilience to the IT segment. Financials too will come out with good numbers imparting strength to the market in the near-term," he added.
TCS: Tata Consultancy Services said it was seeing some softness in long-term deal decision making after India's top IT exporter reported a rise in second-quarter (Q2) profit.
Infosys: The company said it would consider a proposal for share buyback on Thursday when it is scheduled to report its quarterly earnings results. (Read more)
Inox Wind: The company said Inox Green Energy Services has sold its entire investment held in units to Adani Green Energy.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: Adani Ports said National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved acquisition of Gangavaram Port.
Power Finance Corporation: The company said its Rampura unit transferred to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures.
Indiabulls Housing Finance and India Cements are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold Rs 2,139.02 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have purchased Rs 2,137.46 crore worth of shares on October 10, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 86.5 points or 0.50 per cent to trade at 17,141.5.
