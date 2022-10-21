Share Market News Today Live: Sensex rises over 200 points, Nifty trades above 17,600; Axis Bank, Titan among top gainers

Indian equity benchmarks traded higher in opening deals on Friday despite weak cues from global markets. Asian shares, tracking Wall Street, fell today while Treasury yields scaled 14-year highs as the prospect of aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and recession risks soured investor sentiment.
Back home, foreign institutional investors bought a net Rs 1,865 crore ($225.2 million) worth of equities on Thursday, while domestic investors sold net Rs 887 crore worth of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.
Oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL), India's most valuable company, is expected to report quarterly earnings results later in the day.
Back home, the benchmark BSE Sensex had rose 96 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 59,203 yesterday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 52 points or 0.30 per cent higher to close at 17,564.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
The overall market breadth stood strong as 1,906 shares were seen advancing while 1,170 were declining on BSE.
11 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the green. Sub-indexes Nifty Bank, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Financial Services were outperforming the NSE platform by rising 1.04 per cent, 0.72 per cent and 0.67 per cent, respectively. On the flipside, Nifty IT and Nifty Metal rose 0.63 per cent and 0.61 per cent, each, in early trade.
Mid- and small-cap shares were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 edged 0.01 per cent higher and small-cap rose 0.34 per cent.
Axis Bank, Titan, HDFC Life, SBI Life and SBI were among the top gainers on the NSE platform today with their shares up as much as 5.90 per cent. In contrast, JSW Steel, Coal India, Hindalco, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank were among the top laggards.
Sensex rises 207 points or 0.35 per cent to trade at 59,410, Nifty moves 50 points or 0.28 per cent higher to trade at 17,614
The UD dollar-Indian rupee pair is likely to trade in the range of 82.50-83.10 today but the near-term bias-ness would be on the upside with the increasing prospects of 84.00-84.50 on the cards in the near to medium term, said Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors.
ITC: The cigarettes-to-hotel conglomerate posted a 20.8 per cent rise in second-quarter (Q2) profit, driven by demand for its cigarettes and snacks.
Axis Bank: The private lender reported a better-than-expected 70 per cent jump in second-quarter profit, as bad loan provisions slid and asset quality improved.
Tata Consumer Products: The company reported a rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher salt prices and pent-up demand for everything from mineral water to Starbucks coffee.
Bajaj Finance: The shadow lender reported a record quarterly profit, beating estimates on improved demand for loans and better asset quality.
TVS Motor Company: The two-wheeler maker said it would consider issue of zero-coupon debentures.
BHEL, Delta Corp, India Bulls Housing Finance, India Cements and ZEEL are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have bought Rs 1,864.79 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have sold Rs 886.80 crore worth of shares on October 20, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a higher opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures rose 67.5 points or 0.39 per cent to trade at 17,587.5.
