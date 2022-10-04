scorecardresearch
Share Market News Today Live: Sensex surges over 1,100 points, Nifty reclaims 17,200; IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports among top gainers

Business Today Desk Oct 04, 2022, Updated Oct 04, 2022, 12:01 PM IST

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Sensex and Nifty surged in opening deals today, tracking positive global markets. Asian shares surged to its highest in nearly two weeks, after Wall Street closed sharply higher overnight. Japan's Nikkei index surged 2.38 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI climbed 2.28 per cent.

Share Market News Today Updates, 4 October 2022: Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a higher opening for the domestic markets.

Indian equity benchmarks on Tuesday surged in opening deals, tracking positive global markets. IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Enterprises and Coal India were among the top gainers on the NSE platform today with their shares up as much as 4.71 per cent. Dr Reddy's and PowerGrid were among the top losers.

 

Asian shares surged to its highest in nearly two weeks, after Wall Street closed sharply higher overnight. Japan's Nikkei index surged 2.38 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI climbed 2.28 per cent.

 

Wall Street's three major indexes rallied more than 2 per cent as US Treasury yields tumbled.

 

Back home, the benchmark BSE Sensex had plunged 638 points or 1.11 per cent to close at 56,789, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 207 points or 1.21 per cent lower to settle at 16,887.

 

Here are the share market Live Updates:

12:01 PM (8 minutes ago)

Bajaj Finance up over 3%

Shares of Bajaj Finance rose 3.15 per cent to trade at Rs 7,398.

11:31 AM (38 minutes ago)

Eicher Motors up over 2.5%

Shares of Eicher Motors rose 2.79 per cent to trade at Rs 3,560.05.

11:15 AM (53 minutes ago)

Coal India shares up over 3%

Shares of Coal India jumped 3.02 per cent to trade at Rs 221.45.

11:12 AM (57 minutes ago)

Electronics Mart IPO: Should you subscribe to the issue?

The Rs 500-crore initial public offer (IPO) by Electronics Mart India opened for subscription on Tuesday. The Hyderabad-based consumer durables retailer is offering shares in the Rs 56-Rs 59 price band. (Read more)

11:03 AM (1 hour ago)

Hero MotoCorp up nearly 3%

Shares of Hero MotoCorp rose 2.93 per cent to trade at Rs 2,599.65.

11:00 AM (1 hour ago)

Share market breadth

The overall market breadth stood positive as 2,516 shares were seen advancing while 655 were declining on BSE.

10:58 AM (1 hour ago)

Adani Enterprises up over 3%

Shares of Adani Enterprises rebounded 3.19 per cent to trade at Rs 3,258.

10:55 AM (1 hour ago)

Adani Ports shares up 4%

Shares of Adani ports rose 4.27 per cent to trade at Rs 817.90 in late morning deals.

10:41 AM (1 hour ago)

Mid & small cap

Mid- and small-cap shares were strong as Nifty Midcap 100 rose 1.77 per cent and small-cap climbed 1.58 per cent.

10:32 AM (1 hour ago)

Tata Steel shares reclaim Rs 100 mark, what lies ahead?

Shares of Tata Steel were among the top Sensex gainers today as market rebounded in line with positive global cues. The Tata Steel stock breached the Rs 100 mark in opening deals and looked set to close above the three figure mark amid a strong domestic market rally. (Read more)

10:04 AM (2 hours ago)

Share market update: Sensex surges over 1,100 points, Nifty reclaims 17,200

Sensex surges 1,137 points or 2 per cent to trade at 57,926, Nifty moves 333 points or 1.97 per cent higher to trade at 17,220

9:25 AM (2 hours ago)

Top gainers and losers on NSE

Hindalco, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, L&T and Adani Enterprises were among the top gainers on the NSE platform today with their shares up as much as 4.40 per cent.

9:18 AM (2 hours ago)

Share market opening: Sensex jumps over 800 points, Nifty trades near 17,150

Sensex climbs 806 points or 1.42 per cent to trade at 57,595, Nifty moves 262 points or 1.55 per cent higher to trade at 17,149

9:14 AM (2 hours ago)

Stocks in F&O ban

No stock is in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.

9:14 AM (2 hours ago)

Stocks in news: Maruti Suzuki, HDFC, Tata Steel, Vedanta, NCC and more

Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, ITC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top Sensex losers yesterday, falling up to 3.16 per cent. Dr Reddy's, NTPC, Bharti Airtel and Wipro were the only gainers, rising up to 1.99 per cent. (Read more)

9:09 AM (3 hours ago)

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have purchased Rs 590.58 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have sold Rs 423.16 crore worth of shares on October 3, provisional NSE data showed.

9:07 AM (3 hours ago)

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a higher opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures rose 246 points or 1.46 per cent to trade at 17,114.5.

9:06 AM (3 hours ago)

Previous session

Sensex had plunged 638 points or 1.11 per cent to close at 56,789 on Monday, Nifty had moved 207 points or 1.21 per cent lower to settle at 16,887.