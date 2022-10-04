Share Market News Today Live: Sensex surges over 1,100 points, Nifty reclaims 17,200; IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports among top gainers

Indian equity benchmarks on Tuesday surged in opening deals, tracking positive global markets. IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Enterprises and Coal India were among the top gainers on the NSE platform today with their shares up as much as 4.71 per cent. Dr Reddy's and PowerGrid were among the top losers.
Asian shares surged to its highest in nearly two weeks, after Wall Street closed sharply higher overnight. Japan's Nikkei index surged 2.38 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI climbed 2.28 per cent.
Wall Street's three major indexes rallied more than 2 per cent as US Treasury yields tumbled.
Back home, the benchmark BSE Sensex had plunged 638 points or 1.11 per cent to close at 56,789, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 207 points or 1.21 per cent lower to settle at 16,887.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
Shares of Bajaj Finance rose 3.15 per cent to trade at Rs 7,398.
Shares of Eicher Motors rose 2.79 per cent to trade at Rs 3,560.05.
Shares of Coal India jumped 3.02 per cent to trade at Rs 221.45.
The Rs 500-crore initial public offer (IPO) by Electronics Mart India opened for subscription on Tuesday. The Hyderabad-based consumer durables retailer is offering shares in the Rs 56-Rs 59 price band. (Read more)
Shares of Hero MotoCorp rose 2.93 per cent to trade at Rs 2,599.65.
The overall market breadth stood positive as 2,516 shares were seen advancing while 655 were declining on BSE.
Shares of Adani Enterprises rebounded 3.19 per cent to trade at Rs 3,258.
Shares of Adani ports rose 4.27 per cent to trade at Rs 817.90 in late morning deals.
Mid- and small-cap shares were strong as Nifty Midcap 100 rose 1.77 per cent and small-cap climbed 1.58 per cent.
Shares of Tata Steel were among the top Sensex gainers today as market rebounded in line with positive global cues. The Tata Steel stock breached the Rs 100 mark in opening deals and looked set to close above the three figure mark amid a strong domestic market rally. (Read more)
Sensex surges 1,137 points or 2 per cent to trade at 57,926, Nifty moves 333 points or 1.97 per cent higher to trade at 17,220
Hindalco, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, L&T and Adani Enterprises were among the top gainers on the NSE platform today with their shares up as much as 4.40 per cent.
Sensex climbs 806 points or 1.42 per cent to trade at 57,595, Nifty moves 262 points or 1.55 per cent higher to trade at 17,149
No stock is in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank, ITC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top Sensex losers yesterday, falling up to 3.16 per cent. Dr Reddy's, NTPC, Bharti Airtel and Wipro were the only gainers, rising up to 1.99 per cent. (Read more)
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have purchased Rs 590.58 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have sold Rs 423.16 crore worth of shares on October 3, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a higher opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures rose 246 points or 1.46 per cent to trade at 17,114.5.
Sensex had plunged 638 points or 1.11 per cent to close at 56,789 on Monday, Nifty had moved 207 points or 1.21 per cent lower to settle at 16,887.
