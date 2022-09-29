Share Market News Today Live: Sensex rises over 400 points, Nifty eyes 17,000; Hindalco, ONGC, Tata Steel among top gainers

Indian equity benchmarks on Tuesday traded higher in opening deals on Thursday, pausing a six-day losing run even as global markets returned to the positive trajectory. Asian share markets rose today after Britain's central bank launched an emergency bond buying programme.

Japan's Nikkei index rose 0.25 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI climbed 1 per cent, Shanghai Composite index moved 0.43 per cent higher and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged 1 per cent, in line with an overnight rally on Wall Street.

Back home, the benchmark BSE Sensex had dived 509 points or 0.89 per cent to close at 56,598 on Wednesday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 149 points or 0.87 per cent lower to settle at 16,859.

