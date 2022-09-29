Share Market News Today Live: Sensex rises over 400 points, Nifty eyes 17,000; Hindalco, ONGC, Tata Steel among top gainers

Indian equity benchmarks on Tuesday traded higher in opening deals on Thursday, pausing a six-day losing run even as global markets returned to the positive trajectory. Asian share markets rose today after Britain's central bank launched an emergency bond buying programme.
Japan's Nikkei index rose 0.25 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI climbed 1 per cent, Shanghai Composite index moved 0.43 per cent higher and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged 1 per cent, in line with an overnight rally on Wall Street.
Back home, the benchmark BSE Sensex had dived 509 points or 0.89 per cent to close at 56,598 on Wednesday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 149 points or 0.87 per cent lower to settle at 16,859.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
Sensex climbs 416 points or 0.74 per cent to trade at 57,015, Nifty moves 130 points or 0.77 per cent to trade at 16,989
Sensex and Nifty rebounded, tracking strong gains on Wall Street overnight, after the Bank of England (BOE) said it would buy long-dated British bonds in a move aimed at restoring financial stability in the country. (Read more)
All the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the green. Sub-indexes Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Metal and Nifty Oil & Gas outperformed the NSE platform by rising as much as 1.14 per cent, 0.99 per cent, 2.66 per cent and 1.49 per cent, respectively.
Shares of Tata Chemicals surged 6.67 per cent to trade at Rs 1,117 in early deals.
The overall market breadth stood positive as 2,090 shares were seen advancing while 376 were declining on BSE.
Mid- and small-cap shares were strong as Nifty Midcap 100 rose 1.18 per cent and small-cap surged 1.49 per cent.
Hindalco, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, M&M and IndusInd Bank were among the top gainers on the NSE platform today with their shares up as much as 3.55 per cent. In contrast, Asian Paints, Cipla and TCS were among the top laggards.
Sensex surges 535 points or 0.94 per cent to trade at 57,133, Nifty moves 157 points or 0.93 per cent to trade at 17,016
Cloud-based 3D reconstruction application - Preimage - has announced that it has raised $1.7 million in a seed round from pi Ventures, Better Capital, Java Capital, and other prominent angels.
Market's interpretation of the Bank of England's surprise decision is that the Federal Reserve might pause its rate hike to avert a sharp economic downturn, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. He added that the relief rally "is likely to soon run out of steam and, therefore, investors need not make aggressive buys now."
Sensex climbs 238 points or 0.42 per cent to trade at 56,836 in pre-opening trade today
Now, the trajectory of the USD-INR shifts between 81.00-82.50 levels with upward biasness. It will be interesting to see the RBI’s defensive calls when the bank will be compelled to avoid using reserves amid a liquidity crunch, said Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa): Indian cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa's parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures would consider the issuance of bonus shares.
Tata Motors: The carmaker launched India's lowest priced electric car starting at Rs 8.49 lakh in a bid to draw in more buyers.
Supriya Lifescience: The company got certification of suitability from Europe agency for diphenhydramine hydrochloride.
Blue Dart Express: The company announced general price increase from Janaury 1, 2023.
Essar Shipping: The company said CEO Ranjit Singh will step down.
Vodafone Idea is in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. The derivative contracts in the mentioned security has crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold Rs 2,772.49 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have purchased Rs 2,544.17 crore worth of shares on September 28, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a higher opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures rose 142 points or 0.84 per cent to trade at 17,031.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had dived 509 points or 0.89 per cent to close at 56,598 on Wednesday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 149 points or 0.87 per cent lower to settle at 16,859.
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today