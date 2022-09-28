Share Market News Today Live: Sensex falls over 200 points, Nifty below 16,950; NTPC, ONGC, ITC among top drags

Indian equity benchmarks on Wednesday fell sharply in opening deals as global markets remained jittery on worries over a global recession. The domestic indices extended their fall for the sixth straight session in early trade. Analysts have said that the domestic indices may remain rangebound until the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) policy decision on Friday. The RBI's three-day policy meeting begins today.
Asian stocks slid today, tracking overnight Wall Street weakness. Japan's Nikkei index dived 2.23 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI plunged 2.45 per cent, Shanghai Composite index fell 1.09 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped 2.56 per cent.
Back home, the benchmark BSE Sensex had slipped 38 points or 0.07 per cent to close at 57,107 on Tuesday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 9 points or 0.05 per cent lower to settle at 17,007.
10 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the red. Sub-indexes Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Metal and Nifty FMCG were underperforming the NSE platform by falling as much as 0.93 per cent, 0.79 per cent, 0.67 per cent and 0.53 per cent, respectively. However, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Healthcare, Nifty IT and Nifty Auto were up as much as 0.63 per cent, 0.67 per cent, 0.36 per cent and 0.39 per cent, each.
Shares of Tanla Platforms surged 5 per cent to trade at Rs 761.55 against its previous close of Rs 725.30.
Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals fell 3.02 per cent to trade at Rs 1,487.25 in early trade. The pharma company said it would acquire Curatio Healthcare for Rs 2,000 crore.
"Nifty weekly contract has highest open interest at 17,500 for Calls and 17,000 for Puts while monthly contracts have highest open interest at 18,000 for Calls and 16,000 for Puts. Highest new OI addition was seen at 17,000 for Calls and 17,000 for Puts in weekly and at 17,100 for Calls and 16,900 for Puts in monthly contracts. FIIs increased their future index long position holdings by 0.24 per cent, increased future index shorts by 8.75 per cent and index options by 8.85 per cent in Call longs, 6.98 per cent in Call short, 2.80 per cent in Put longs and 6.83 per cent in Put shorts," said Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Sensex falls 219 points or 0.38 per cent to trade at 56,888, Nifty moves 70 points or 0.41 per cent lower to trade at 16,937; NTPC, ONGC, ITC among top drags
"There were several upside attempts after achieving the 17,160 target, but all of them were rejected summarily, confirming further downsides aiming 16,860 that we had lined up yesterday. Achievement of 16,860 could give bulls a realistic chance to regroup. Failure to do so would open up falls towards 16,650-16,300," said Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
"Globally equity markets are in bear territory. Nasdaq is down 33.2 per cent from the peak and S&P 500 is down 24.3 per cent from the peak. The Euro Stoxx 50 is down 24.3 per cent from its peak. These are clear bearish signals from markets in the developed world. India is a distinct outlier with only 8.5 per cent decline from the peak in Nifty. India can remain an outperformer supported by its strong fundamentals but India cannot remain immune to major global trends. The texture of the market has changed from 'buy on dips' to 'sell on rally' and therefore, investors have to be cautious in the market now. The Bank Nifty has sharply corrected by 8 per cent from its recent record high and is weak now. IT is likely to remain resilient supported by currency tailwinds. Autos and capital goods can be slowly accumulated on declines. Since valuations in India continue to be high relative to peers, investors may brace for more corrections in this bearish scenario. A sharp turnaround in global market sentiments will happen only when data indicate a decline in US inflation," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Hindalco, HDFC, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank and Hero MotoCorp were among the top laggards on the NSE platform today with their shares down as much as 1.66 per cent. In contrast, Cipla, PowerGrid, Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma and Tata Consumer Products were among the top gainers.
Mid- and small-cap shares were strong as Nifty Midcap 100 fell 0.70 per cent and small-cap dropped 0.90 per cent.
Sensex tanks 473 points or 0.83 per cent to trade at 56,635, Nifty moves 143 points or 0.84 per cent lower to trade at 16,865
Indian rupee opens at record low of 81.88 per US dollar; previous close of 81.58: Reuters
Sensex dives 405 points or 0.71 per cent to trade at 56,702
"There has been a notable development in the global market, which led to a jump in the US dollar index above 114 in recent days. With no exception or deviation to its peer FX and due to USD at a two-decade high, the Indian rupee is expected to open near 81.80 levels. Yesterday, it was seen easing pressure to trade near the 81.30s level, but the setback of India’s bond inclusion in 2022 news spurred demand for USD and the rupee weakened past the 81.60 mark. On the flow side, there has been notable outflow (almost Rs 10,000 crore) since Fed's hike day. Surely, RBI will have to closely monitor the situation. If not today or tomorrow, then the expectation of direct or indirect intervention will rise on the policy day- that is on September 30. Moreover, falling premium to an 11-year low along with curve inversion could not attract exporters to sell, thus persistent demand from importers to cover at any cost with a blind eye also triggers bullish momentum in the pair. Overall, we expect the pair to head higher towards 82.50-83.00 over the near term. On the contrary side, 81 and 80.50 will act as a strong support level," Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors.
"As per the Fed (US Federal Reserve) announcement, the worst is yet to come and we have to prepare for it. Inflation over the coming months will remain elevated but within the threshold. The markets can stumble down further as we have outperformed; profit booking can come in vigorously. Post MPC, we can expect 50 basis (points) hike as inflation is not yet anywhere near to what has been projected. Crude prices have cooled off in the international markets but we are still in discount as the government did not hike oil prices proportionally," Kush Ghodasara, CMT independent market expert.
Axis Bank: The private lender said it may buy nearly 10 per cent stake in Go Digit Life Insurance.
Torrent Pharma: The company said it would acquire Curatio Health Care for $245 million.
Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC): The mortgage lender said HDFC Investments would sell 12 per cent stake in Softcell Technologies.
Adani Enterprises: The company said it has raised Rs 100 crore by allotting non-convertible debentures.
Mahindra and Mahindra: The automaker said it sold 8.2 million shares of Mahindra CIE Automotive.
BHEL: The company secured an order from NTPC for setting up 2x660 MW Talcher thermal power project stage-3.
Bank of India: The lender invested Rs 10 crore in Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Vodafone Idea are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. The derivative contracts in the mentioned security has crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold Rs 2,823.96 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have purchased Rs 3,504.76 crore worth of shares on September 27, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 191 points or 1.12 per cent to trade at 16,847.
