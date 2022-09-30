Share Market News Today Live: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower, RBI policy outcome in focus

Indian equity benchmarks on Friday are likely to open in red ahead of an expected interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to fight inflation amid lingering global recession fears.
Asian shares were mostly weak, tracking an overnight decline on Wall Street, and headed for the worst month since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Japan's Nikkei index fell 1.67 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI edged 0.14 per cent higher, Shanghai Composite index fell 0.15 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index crawled 0.06 per cent higher.
Back home, the domestic indexes are on a seven-session losing streak, their worst such performance since mid-February.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had slipped 188 points or 0.33 per cent to close at 56,410, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 41 points or 0.24 per cent lower to settle at 16,818.
Here are the share market highlights:
No stock is in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold Rs 3,599.42 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have purchased Rs 3,161.73 crore worth of shares on September 29, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a cautious opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 32 points or 0.19 per cent to trade at 16,780.
