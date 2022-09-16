Share Market News Today Live: Sensex tumbles over 750 points, Nifty tests 17,650; Tata Consumer Products, Tech Mahindra among top drags

Indian equity benchmarks staged a gap-down opening on Friday, in line with the weak global trend. Asian markets were lower today as investors braced for a U.S. rate hike next week amid concerns of a global recession after warnings from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Overnight, Wall Street ended the previous session with mild losses and the index is down 4.1 per cent so far this month.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures were down 0.50 per cent, the S&P 500 Futures lost 0.60 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite Futures dropped 0.72 per cent, indicating a lower start for US stocks today.
The global economic outlook remains downbeat and some countries are expected to slip into recession in 2023, but it is too early to say if there will be a widespread global recession, the IMF stated.
In comparison, the World Bank said the world could be edging towards a global recession in 2023 as central banks across the world simultaneously hike interest rates to combat persistent inflation. The world's three largest economies - the United States, China, and the euro zone - have been slowing sharply, and even a "moderate hit to the global economy over the next year could tip it into recession," it added.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
Shares of Tata Investment Corporation fell as much as 6.15 per cent to trade at Rs 2,525 today. The stock had hit its 52-week high of Rs 2,886.50 on Thursday.
Shares of the company were down 6.53 per cent to trade at Rs 293 in early trade.
Sensex falls 770 points or 1.28 per cent to trade at 59,164, Nifty moves 227 points or 1.27 per cent to trade at 17,651; Tata Consumer Products, Tech Mahindra among top drags
"On the technical front, Nifty formed a long negative candle on the daily chart, reflecting selling pressure at the 18,100 hurdle. On the oscillator front, the 14-period RSI has witnessed a sell crossover and presently trading below the 60-level mark and turned flattish indicating of sluggish momentum for the short to medium term. Thus, one need to avoid trading aggressively amid global nervousness. Considering the present situation, a bare minimum correction of 23.6 per cent of the entire rally from 15,183 to 18,096 comes around 17,415 followed by 38.2 per cent correction at 16990. However on the medium term perspective price structure indicates of continuance of positive bias and our domestic Index is likely to head towards 18,300 in near term as it is the swing high of January 2022. Nifty also registered a bullish golden crossover in August (50-DEMA crossing above 200-DEMA) implying major shift of momentum from a medium-term perspective. Nifty also has given a conclusive breakout from eight month’s falling channel signalling end of corrective phase and breakout is well supported by sequential improvement in market breadth. During the day Nifty is likely to open on a negative note following global cues and only a sustained move above 17,960 can change the outlook to positive," said Tirthankar Das, Technical & Derivative Analyst, Retail, Ashika Stock Broking Ltd.
"The recent sharp appreciation in rupee near 79 levels has been quickly washed off for it to trade again back to near 79.80 levels. It could be the influence of the strong dollar and weaker sentiments or weakening of the Chinese yuan past 7. All negative factors weighing on rupee. The next move towards 79.95 and 80.10 is basically the RBI's play as one needs to be cautious from the central bank intervention from the past two times. For now, the level of 80.10 remains a strong resistance for the USD-INR pair, which haven’t been able to breach multiple times in the past though however posed the rest of the currencies are. Breaking of 80.10 could invite another upside move of 50 paisa to 1 rupee. On the flip side, 79 remains a strong support for the pair," Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors.
Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consumer Products, ONGC and TCS were among the top laggards today with their shares down as much as 1.94 per cent. In contrast, UPL, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma and Asian Paints were among the top gainers.
The overall market breadth was slightly positive as 1,430 shares were advancing while 1,231 were declining on BSE.
11 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the red. Sub-indexes IT, Nifty Auto and Nifty Financial Services were underperforming the NSE platform by falling as much as 1.72 per cent, 0.74 per cent and 0.53 per cent, respectively.
Mid- and small-cap shares were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 edged 0.10 per cent lower and small-cap shed 0.09 per cent.
Sensex falls 533 points or 0.89 per cent to trade at 59,401, Nifty moves 151 points or 0.84 per cent to trade 17,727
"The downside bias that was expected to prevail yesterday, managed to drag Nifty only as far as 17,860 vicinity. The full extent of the bearish move could be revealed today. While we expect dips to 17,700 to attract bargain buying, the inability to clear 17,860 on the bounce could signal extended downsides, with the first objective at 17,460," said Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Sensex falls 348 points or 0.58 per cent to trade at 59,586 in pre-opening deals
"The market has started showing some indications of fatigue. Globally, the major concern now is that the Fed might oversteer the economy and end up raising rates too much too fast, pushing the US economy into a sharp recession. There are talks of the terminal Fed rate rising to 4.25%. Sharply rising rates, rising bond yields and rising dollar are negatives for equity. In this challenging environment it would be difficult for India to sustain the decoupling from the global trend which has been a recent pattern in India. Moreover, FIIs have halted their sustained buying and have turned sellers, though this is not yet a trend. Investors may adopt a wait and watch attitude till the Fed meeting is over on September 21. Bank Nifty continues to be strong," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Indiabulls Housing Finance and RBL Bank are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. The derivative contracts in the mentioned security has crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold Rs 1,270.68 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have sold Rs 928.86 crore worth of shares on September 15, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 115.5 points or 0.65 per cent to 17,763.5.
The 30-share BSE Sensex had slumped 413 points or 0.68 per cent to close at 59,934 on Thursday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 126 points or 0.70 per cent down to settle 17,877.
Major 'Call' open interests were seen at 18,000, 17,900 and 18,400 strikes with total open interest of 1,49,163, 1,22,776 and 1,18,980 contracts respectively. Top 'Call' open interest additions were seen at 17,900 and 17,950 strikes which added 89,794 and 56,180 contracts, respectively. 'Call' unwinding was seen at 18,200 strike, which shed 58,456 contracts, NSE data, as on September 15 (3:30 pm), showed.
Major 'Put' open interests were seen at 17,500, 17,850 and 17,700 strikes with total open interest of 1,20,732, 1,08,931 and 84,099 contracts respectively. Top 'Put' open interest additions were seen at 17,850 and 17,750 strikes which added 58,126 and 17,618 contracts, respectively. 'Put' unwinding was seen at 18,000 strike, which shed 85,928 contracts.
Major 'Call' open interests were seen at 42,500, 41,500 and 43,000 strikes with total open interest of 1,45,571, 1,29,276 and 1,16,511 contracts respectively. Major 'Call' open interest additions were seen at 41,300 and 41,200 strikes which added 74,865 and 69,481 contracts, respectively. 'Call' unwinding was seen at 41,000 strike, which shed 14,492 contracts.
