Share Market News Today Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty pause two-day winning run, turn flat in opening deals; US Fed decision in focus

Currency update

Posted by :- prashun talukdar

"The Fed will conclude its two-day monetary policy meeting tonight and will declare the decision at 11:30 pm. Apart from 75 basis points (bps) or 100 bps, Fed chief Jerome Powell’s speech will be closely watched by the market players. It is widely expected that Fed will hike by another 50 bps in November; and 50 bps in December at least to take the terminal rate towards 4-4.25 per cent by the end of the year. There will be three major scenarios. First, if Fed hikes by 75 bps today and opens the window for at least one 75 bps hike in the next two meetings (Probability - 50 per cent) - Then we could see US DXY moving towards 110.50-70 levels, EM FX will depreciate and Rupee could move towards 80.10 levels. Second, if Fed hikes by 75 bps and remains in line with market expectation of a rates hike (Probability - 40 per cent) - Then we could see US DXY trading in the range of 108.50 to 109.50, EM FX along with the rupee will remain mixed. Lastly, if Fed hikes by 100 bps and remains hawkish (Probability- 10 per cent) - Then we could see US DXY heading towards 111.50-112.00, EM FX will sharply fall against the USD and the Rupee could test All-time-low and depreciate towards 80.30-50 levels. One should keep in mind that market reacts severely if event with lesser probability occurs. Globally, USD was seen dominating as US 10-year real yields quoted at the highest levels since 2011. It’s time to be cautious about riskier assets and currencies as they become highly unattractive due to the flight of capital towards safe-haven treasuries. It will be a testing time for central bankers as they have to control both currency and inflation with the cost of reserves and growth. Today, the Indian rupee is suggesting a slightly weaker opening around 79.83 and it is likely to trade in a choppy range of 79.60 to 80.00. If the Rupee depreciates sharply beyond the all-time low of 80.10 post Fed meeting, then RBI will be in vigilant mode. Overall, Fed could be one of the events for the breakout from 2 months old 79 to 80.10 zone," said Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors.