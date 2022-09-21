Share Market News Today Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty pause two-day winning run, turn flat in opening deals; US Fed decision in focus

Indian equity benchmarks traded lower on Wednesday in opening deals, pausing a two straight sessions of gains as investors braced for another aggressive interest rate hike from the US Federal Reserve.
Asian markets were lower today as investors braced for a US rate hike next week amid concerns of a global recession after warnings from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Overnight, Wall Street recorded a sell-off that knocked 1.13 per cent off the S&P 500.
The Federal Reserve is set to announce its decision at the end of a two-day policy meeting later in the day. Rate futures traders are pricing in an 81 per cent chance of a 75-basis points (bps) hike and a 19 per cent probability of a jumbo 100 bps increase.
The Fed headlines a week in which more than a dozen central banks announce policy decisions, including the Bank of Japan and Bank of England on Thursday.
"On the technical front, Nifty formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with a long upper shadow, reflecting the presence of strong overhead resistance around 17,900-18,000 levels, it seems that index is placed within the broader 17,500-18,000 range ahead of US Fed decision on the key policy rates on Wednesday, however gradually it can be expected for the index to head higher towards January 2022 high of 18,300 while the lower end the strong support level of 17,350-17,400 is likely to hold. The undergoing healthy consolidation will help to cool off the overbought conditions ahead of US Fed event as secondary corrections are a part of the bull market that paves the way for next leg of up move as Nifty registered a bullish golden crossover in August (50-DEMA crossing above 200-DEMA) implying major shift of momentum from a medium-term perspective. Though one need to avoid trading aggressively due to the presence of event risk in the market and the risk of a bare minimum correction of 23.6 per cent of the entire rally from 15,183 to 18,096 comes around 17,415 followed by 38.2 per cent correction at 16,990 remains. However one can expect buying interest at lower levels of 17650-17675 for upside target 17,900-18,000," said Tirthankar Das, Technical & Derivative Analyst, Retail, Ashika Stock Broking Ltd.
Infosys, HCL Tech, Hindalco, ICICI Bank and Grasim Industries were among the top laggards today with their shares down as much as 1.19 per cent. In contrast, Eicher Motors, Cipla, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Ports and Bajaj Finance were among the top gainers.
The overall market breadth was positive as 1,785 shares were advancing while 764 were declining on BSE.
Five out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the red. Sub-indexes Nifty IT and Nifty Bank were underperforming the NSE platform by falling as much as 0.38 per cent and 0.26 per cent, respectively.
Mid- and small-cap shares were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.57 per cent lower and small-cap climbed 0.45 per cent.
Sensex falls 25 points or 0.04 per cent to trade at 59,695, Nifty moves 18 points or 0.1 per cent down to trade at 17,798
"The bullish exhaustion that emerged after entering the 17,860-17,960 band hints at a full fledged reversal, but we are inclined to look for a bounce back from the 17,700 vicinity. However, a close below the same today could substantially increase the odds of a 17,000-16,650 plunge, though one may wait for a break of 17,430 as confirmation," said Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
"The Fed will conclude its two-day monetary policy meeting tonight and will declare the decision at 11:30 pm. Apart from 75 basis points (bps) or 100 bps, Fed chief Jerome Powell’s speech will be closely watched by the market players. It is widely expected that Fed will hike by another 50 bps in November; and 50 bps in December at least to take the terminal rate towards 4-4.25 per cent by the end of the year. There will be three major scenarios. First, if Fed hikes by 75 bps today and opens the window for at least one 75 bps hike in the next two meetings (Probability - 50 per cent) - Then we could see US DXY moving towards 110.50-70 levels, EM FX will depreciate and Rupee could move towards 80.10 levels. Second, if Fed hikes by 75 bps and remains in line with market expectation of a rates hike (Probability - 40 per cent) - Then we could see US DXY trading in the range of 108.50 to 109.50, EM FX along with the rupee will remain mixed. Lastly, if Fed hikes by 100 bps and remains hawkish (Probability- 10 per cent) - Then we could see US DXY heading towards 111.50-112.00, EM FX will sharply fall against the USD and the Rupee could test All-time-low and depreciate towards 80.30-50 levels. One should keep in mind that market reacts severely if event with lesser probability occurs. Globally, USD was seen dominating as US 10-year real yields quoted at the highest levels since 2011. It’s time to be cautious about riskier assets and currencies as they become highly unattractive due to the flight of capital towards safe-haven treasuries. It will be a testing time for central bankers as they have to control both currency and inflation with the cost of reserves and growth. Today, the Indian rupee is suggesting a slightly weaker opening around 79.83 and it is likely to trade in a choppy range of 79.60 to 80.00. If the Rupee depreciates sharply beyond the all-time low of 80.10 post Fed meeting, then RBI will be in vigilant mode. Overall, Fed could be one of the events for the breakout from 2 months old 79 to 80.10 zone," said Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors.
Sensex falls 305 points or 0.51 per cent to trade at 59,415 in pre-opening deals
Japanese stocks fell today, in line with Wall Street and broader Asian peers, as investors adjusted positions ahead of key policy meetings this week from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan. The Nikkei share average was down 1.37 per cent at 27,308.66, as of midday break. The index hit a two-week low of 27,297.5 earlier in the day. The broader Topix fell 1.28 per cent to trade at its lowest level since September 7.
"The overarching trend in the market now is India’s outperformance vis-a-vis other markets, particularly the mother market US. The big question is whether this outperformance can sustain. This is possible since the Indian economy and corporate earnings are outperforming. However, the risk is the high valuation in India, Nifty (at 18,000) is trading at 22 times FY23 earnings. If there is a sharp cut in the US market on recession fears triggered by sharp rate hikes or if the Ukraine war escalates, as some fear now, the Indian market too will be impacted. Otherwise, the outperformance can sustain. Domestic economy-facing segments like financials, autos, capital goods, telecom, cement and FMCG are on a strong wicket," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
SpiceJet: The budget carrier has decided to put around 80 pilots on leave without pay for a period of three months in a move to cut costs. (Read more)
Yes Bank: The private lender on Tuesday said it approved investment of up to 19.99 per cent stake in JC Flowers Arc by bank.
Central Bank of India: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said it took the state-owned commercial bank off its prompt corrective action list after it was found that the bank was not in breach of certain regulations.
Mahindra and Mahindra: The automaker proposed to buy a 17.41 per cent stake of Swaraj Engines from Kirloskar Industries.
NBCC: NBCC on Tuesday said it secured total business of Rs 275 crore in August.
Hero MotoCorp: The bikemaker said on Tuesday it would partner with state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp to set up electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the country.
Delta Corp, Escorts Ltd, India Cements, PVR and RBL Bank are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. The derivative contracts in the mentioned security has crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have purchased Rs 1,196.19 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have bought Rs 131.94 crore worth of shares on September 20, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 75 points or 0.42 per cent to 17,720.
The 30-share BSE Sensex had jumped 579 points or 0.98 per cent to close at 59,720 on Tuesday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 194 points or 1.10 per cent up to settle 17,816.
