Share Market News Today Live Updates: Sensex slumps over 800 points, Nifty tests 17,050; Harsha Engineers lists at 36% premium

Indian equity benchmarks on Monday plunged sharply during early trade, in line with the Asian markets amid global growth fears. Asian stocks were mostly trading lower amid renewed worries over economic growth on the back of high-interest rate environment.
Last week, the United States and half a dozen other countries raised interest rates, signalling that they would continue to raise borrowing costs to fight inflation. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would deliver its monetary policy decision later in the week.
The benchmark BSE Sensex had crashed 1,021 points or 1.73 per cent to close at 58,099 on Friday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 302 points or 1.72 per cent lower to settle at 17,327.
Shares of Harsha Engineers International made a stellar debut today, listing at 36.36 per cent premium to their IPO issue price. The company listed at Rs 450 (up 36.36 per cent) on the NSE against the IPO issue price of Rs 330. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4,097 crore. Total 24.56 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 110.55 crore on the NSE. (Read more)
"On the technical front, Nifty ended the week on a negative note extended losses for the second consecutive week in a row, on the daily time frame it ended with a long bearish candle which sums up to a possible reversal in the market. However, on an overall basis, the market continues to remain consolidative amidst the broader range of 16,900-18,000 and one needs to recall that secondary corrections are a part of the bull market. Presently a trader needs to show patience and need to avoid trading aggressively in the market as the risk of a bare minimum correction of 38.2 per cent of the entire rally from 15,183 to 18,096 comes around 16,990 followed by a 50 per cent correction at 16,650 remains. During the day index is likely to open with a gap down, tracking weak global cues. Formation of lower high-lower low signifies corrective bias. Hence, use intraday pullback towards 17,400-17,500 for creating a short position for the target of 16,900," said Tirthankar Das, Technical & Derivative Analyst, Retail, Ashika Stock Broking Ltd.
Shares of Tata Chemicals fell as much as 7.37 per cent to trade at Rs 1,050.60.
"The pull from 17,000 has become irresistible now. That it coincides with the 200-day SMA makes it all the more compelling for Nifty to pay a visit, now that Friday closed just 1.7 per cent away from it. Even more so, because the 38.2 per cent fibo of the June-September move is also at the same level. Ideally, a breach of 17,000, will bring 16,000 into the picture, with interim support seen at 16,650. Meanwhile, given that a sharp drawdown is already in place, we will watch the ability of 17,166, the recent reaction low, to let bulls regroup early in the day and aim for a recovery push and 17,430," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Sensex plunges 831 points or 1.43 per cent to trade at 57,268, Nifty moves 270 points or 1.56 per cent down to trade at 17,058
The overall market breadth was weak as 544 shares were seen advancing and 2,243 were declining on BSE.
PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco, Tata Motors and M&M were among the top laggards on the NSE platform today with their shares down as much as 5.06 per cent. In contrast, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India and Britannia Industries were among the top gainers.
Mid- and small-cap shares were weak as Nifty Midcap 100 fell 1.90 per cent and small-cap dived 2.14 per cent.
Sensex dives 511 points or 0.88 per cent to trade at 57,510, Nifty moves 153 points or 0.88 per cent down to trade at 17,174
Sensex crashes 1,021 points or 1.73 per cent to trade at 58,099 in pre-opening trade
"After hitting a low of 81.22, it was seen recovering back to 80.77, probably RBI hammered a few yards of USD. But still, it was seen closing at 80.98 as importers rushed to cover USD. Amid a liquidity deficit of more than 21,000 crores in the banking system, RBI will have lesser room to step in and curb rates and volatility. Despite the deficit, RBI might have used its reserves as FX storage fell by another $5.22 billion to $545.65 billion. The upcoming RBI’s monetary policy, which is due on the 30th Sep will be important as the announcement on the repo rate hike, cut in CRR, and changes in stance will be watchful. Nonetheless, currency market players want an early dose of injection to calm down the shaky nerves. However, further strength in the USD globally could not keep the Rupee trading at an exceptionally fine. Overall, we expect the USD-INR pair to remain volatile with downside support at 80.50 and strong bullish momentum could not rule out 82.50 levels on the upside," said Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors.
"The global macro construct is not favourable for equity markets in the short run. The dollar index above 113 and the US 10-year yield at 3.73 per cent is likely to aggravate FPI outflows which have been gathering momentum during the last 3 days. The probability of a global recession is also increasing since the Fed continues to be ultra hawkish. The 5 per cent cut in MSCI World Index last week indicates the bearish undertone of global equity markets. In this scenario the buy on dips strategy which worked since the June lows need not work now. Investors have to be cautious and remain vigilant. However, India will outperform both in economic growth and market performance. Therefore, selective buying can be done in domestic economy-facing segments like financials, autos, capital goods and select FMCG on sharp market declines," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
"Global cues are expected to dominate this week as well, but RBI policy and September F&O expiry will lead to volatility in our market. US GDP and unemployment numbers will be important. If we look at F&O data the short exposure of FIIs in the index future has jumped to 80 per cent which means sentiments are weak but the market is hedged. We are heading into expiry weak on a weaker note as the Nifty slipped below the put base of 17,500 where 17,000 is the next base. Technically, Nifty witnessed closing below 50-DMA with a breakdown of a bearish head and shoulder formation that may lead to further weakness. On the downside, 17,150 is an immediate support level while 200-DMA of 17,000 is a sacrosanct support level. On the upside, 20-DMA of 17,700 is a critical hurdle. The leader of the rally, Bank Nifty witnessed the breakdown of up-sloping channel formation with closing below 20-DMA. On the downside, 38,750 will be the next important support level while 40,250 will be the critical hurdle on the upside," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
Yes Bank: The private lender said the RBI would allow it to exit a reconstruction scheme put in place more than two years ago only after the share lock-in period ends.
Bharat Petroleum Corp: BPCL said it had signed a preliminary agreement with Brazil's national oil company Petrobras to help it diversify its crude oil sourcing.
Oil India: The refiner is expecting a "healthy profit" for the quarter ending September 30, despite a levy of windfall tax on crude sales, Harish Madhav, head of finance at India's state-run oil producer.
Britannia Industries: The company said it has appointed Rajneet Kohli as its chief executive officer, effective September 26.
Infibeam Avenues: The company would transfer three international wholly owned units to unit Vavian International.
Laxmi Organic: The company said its Mahad industrial area plants started operations after maintenance shutdown.
Ambuja Cements, Can Fin Home, Delta Corp, Vodafone Idea, PNB Bank and Zee Entertainment Enterprises are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. The derivative contracts in the mentioned security has crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold Rs 2,899.68 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have purchased Rs 299.10 crore worth of shares on September 23, provisional NSE data showed.
Japan's Nikkei index fell 2.02 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI cracked 2.28 per cent, the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.32 per cent higher and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.52 per cent.
The Indian rupee is poised to hit a new lifetime low against the US currency today, as worsening risk sentiment and a tumbling pound lifted the dollar index to its highest since 2002. The rupee is tipped to open at around 81.30 per US dollar, down from 80.99 in the previous session.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a lower opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 136 points or 0.78 per cent to 17,196.
