Share Market News Today Live Updates: Sensex falls over 200 points, Nifty tests 17,650; rupee hits record low

Indian equity benchmarks staged a gap-down start on Thursday, taking cues from the Asian stocks after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates and forecast more hikes going further. Asian shares hit a two-year low as the prospect of US interest rates rising further and faster than expected spooked investors.
The Fed increased rates by 75 basis points (bps) on Wednesday – the third such rise in a row – and signalled that it would continue to raise borrowing costs to fight inflation. Interest rates may hit 4.4 per cent this year - higher than markets had priced in before the Fed meeting.
The US dollar rose and Wall Street fell overnight.
Back home, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is due to meet next week to decide on its path for monetary policy.
"The feeble bounce off 17,700 vicinity did not inspire confidence in extending upsides. Neither did the distribution pave way for a collapse. But we have been trading closer to +2 standard deviation band of the last 100 days for a while, which has increased the odds of a turn lower. Meanwhile, prospects of surprise bounce back will improve, should Nifty float above or pull back from below 17,560. Else, expect 17,000, which is in the vicinity of the 200-day sma, to keep pulling prices lower," said Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Maruti, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Nestle India and Titan were among the gainers on BSE with their shares rising as much as 1.76 per cent.
Bajaj Finserv, HDFC twins (HDFC and HDFC Bank), PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, SBI, NTPC and Dr Reddy's were among the top laggards on BSE with their shares falling as much as 2.16 per cent.
The Indian rupee drops to record low of 80.50 from 79.9750 in the previous session as dollar index climbs to new multi-year highs post the Fed policy decision.
Sensex falls 207 points or 0.35 per cent to trade at 59,250, Nifty moves 62 points or 0.35 per cent to trade at 17,656
Shares of budget carrier SpiceJet fell as much as 3.94 per cent to trade at Rs 40.20.
Sensex falls 151 points or 0.25 per cent to trade at 59,305, Nifty moves 31 points or 0.17 per cent lower to trade at 17,688
HDFC, SBI Life, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and PowerGrid were among the top laggards today with their shares down as much as 1.44 per cent. In contrast, Shree Cement, Adani Ports, Britannia Industries, ITC and Eicher Motors were among the top gainers.
"While the Fed's 75 bps rate hike and reiteration of the hawkish message were on expected lines, an indication that the terminal rate is likely to be 4.6 per cent was higher than market expectations. US 10-year bond yield spiking above 3.5 per cent and the dollar index above 111 are unnerving for equity markets. Now the market feels that the probability of a US recession has increased to 75 per cent. In the backdrop of sharply slowing eurozone and China, this is bad news for global growth.
The big question from the Indian market perspective is whether India's outperformance will continue in the present global risk-off context. Investors can remain optimistic but be cautious since India’s valuations are on the higher side. Financials, capital goods, select autos, telecom and construction-related stocks can be bought on declines," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
The overall market breadth was positive as 1,531 shares were advancing while 973 were declining on BSE.
11 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the red. Sub-indexes Nifty IT, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Oil & Gas were underperforming the NSE platform by falling as much as 0.98 per cent, 0.71 per cent and 0.73 per cent, respectively.
Mid- and small-cap shares were mixed as Nifty Midcap 100 edged 0.04 per cent lower and small-cap rose 0.16 per cent.
Sensex falls 340 points or 0.57 per cent to trade at 59,117, Nifty moves 97 points or 0.55 per cent to trade at 17,622
The Indian rupee on Thursday fell 0.39 per cent to trade at 80.2850 against US dollar in early trade. The domestic unit had closed at 79.9750 on Wednesday. The previous record low for the rupee was 80.12 reached late in August.
Sensex falls 509 points or 0.86 per cent to trade at 58,948 in pre-opening trade
"As expected the Fed raised interest rates as expected by 75 bps to 3.25 per cent and the dot-plot (future projections of rate) shows another 100-125 bps by year end and rates peaking at 4.60 per cent in 2023. As the FOMC dust settles, its over to the BoE, the SNB, the BoJ and the RBI policies now! Though not a roller coaster one, but another round of bumpy ride can be expected ahead these central banks meetings," said Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors.
"Well, there is an increased pressure on RBI after another jumbo hike by the Fed and markets expect a 40 bps hike by the RBI on its meeting scheduled this month end. With the current liquidity crunch which has now fallen into a deficit of over Rs 21,000 crore from a Rs 8.03 lakh surplus, inflation uncomfortably high, its going to be a challenge for RBI to manage liquidity ahead of festive season while being on a hiking spree. This time, possibly RBI might not be able to use its FX reserves as much as it did earlier to protect rupee, as there a severe liquidity crunch in the market. Clearly there is a pressure on RBI and will be interesting to see how RBI will be able to defend rupee which is above 80.00 levels. If RBI lets rupee on its free course in line with the global peers, 80.50 to 81.00 shall be shortly seen," he added.
SpiceJet: India's air safety watchdog DGCA said it has extended a restriction on budget carrier SpiceJet's flight departures until October 29. (Read more)
State Bank of India (SBI): The country's largest lender has set the coupon for its Basel III-compliant Tier II bonds maturing in 15 years at 7.57 per cent, three merchant bankers said.
Reliance Industries: RIL's retail arm Reliance Retail is in advanced talks to get the rights for beauty retailer Sephora in India, the Mint newspaper reported.
Tata Group stocks: Tata Group may evaluate options to consolidate AirAsia India and Vistara under Air India to bring operational synergies among the three airlines, Moneycontrol.com reported citing sources.
KPI Green Energy: The company said it got an order for executing a wind-solar hybrid power project of 5.40 MW.
Kirloskar Oil Engines: The company said it would acquire a balanced stake in La Gajjar machineries.
Panasonic Energy India: The company said it would consolidate related operations from a factory in Vadodara to Pithampur.
The Indian rupee is seen hitting a record low against the dollar today after the US Federal Reserve hiked rates by 75 basis points and indicated more large rate hikes. The rupee is expected to open around 80.25-80.30 per US dollar in early trades, down from 79.9750 in the previous session. The previous record low for the rupee was 80.12 reached late in August.
Japan's Nikkei index fell 0.97 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI cracked 1.17 per cent, the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.01 per cent lower and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 1.61 per cent.
Oil prices edged higher in early trade today. Brent crude futures rose 32 cents, or 0.36 per cent, to $90.15 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 29 cents or 0.35 per cent to $83.23 per barrel. (Read more)
