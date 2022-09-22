Share Market News Today Live Updates: Sensex falls over 200 points, Nifty tests 17,650; rupee hits record low

Indian equity benchmarks staged a gap-down start on Thursday, taking cues from the Asian stocks after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates and forecast more hikes going further. Asian shares hit a two-year low as the prospect of US interest rates rising further and faster than expected spooked investors.

The Fed increased rates by 75 basis points (bps) on Wednesday – the third such rise in a row – and signalled that it would continue to raise borrowing costs to fight inflation. Interest rates may hit 4.4 per cent this year - higher than markets had priced in before the Fed meeting.

The US dollar rose and Wall Street fell overnight.

Back home, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is due to meet next week to decide on its path for monetary policy.

Here are the share market Live Updates: