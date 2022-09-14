Share Market Today Live Updates: Sensex plunges over 500 points amid global sell-off, Nifty trades below 17,950; IT stocks drag

Indian equity benchmarks on Wednesday staged a lower opening, taking cues from the global markets. Asian shares tumbled as a white-hot U.S. inflation report dashed hopes for a peak in inflation and fuelled bets that interest rates may have to be raised higher and for longer. U.S. Labor Department data showed that the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) gained 0.1 per cent on a monthly basis versus expectations for a 0.1 per cent decline. In particular, core inflation, stripping out volatile food and energy prices, doubled to 0.6 per cent.
Overnight, Wall Street saw its steepest fall in two years. Financial markets now have fully priced in an interest rate hike of at least 75 basis points (bps) at the conclusion of the FOMC's (Federal Open Market Committee's) policy meeting next week.
S&P 500 futures, Nasdaq futures and Dow Jones Industrial Average edged higher, after a heavy sell-off. DJI plunged 3.94 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 4.2 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.16 per cent.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
Sensex falls 357 points or 0.59 per cent to trade at 60,214, Nifty moves 99 points or 0.55 per cent lower to trade at 17,971
The initial public offering (IPO) of Ahmedabad-based Harsha Engineers International opened for subscription on Wednesday. The three-day initial share sale would conclude on September 16. (Read more)
Gold prices dropped yet again on Wednesday after being at the same level for three consecutive days mostly due to high inflation. On September 14, the yellow metal was trading at Rs 46,730 per 10 gram for 22 carats, while 24-carat was available at Rs 50,980 per 10 gram. (Read more)
Digital marketing company AdCounty Media said it is planning to broaden its client base to 50 plus countries, including Latin America, Russia, the USA, SEA countries, the Middle East, Europe, the UK, and Africa by 2025. Currently, it has a diverse clientele spanning 20 nations with bases in India, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Indonesia, Germany and Romania.
Sub-index Nifty IT fell as much as 3.35 per cent to trade at 28,141.80.
The Indian stock market crashed within minutes of opening today in line with weak global markets. US market tumbled overnight with Dow losing more than 1,250 points and the S&P 500 sinking 4.3 per cent. (Read more)
Ambuja Cement, Delta Corp and Indiabulls Housing Finance are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have purchased Rs 1,956.98 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have sold Rs 1,268.43 crore worth of shares on September 13, provisional NSE data showed.
"Nifty formed yet another bullish candle on the daily chart and surpassed the much-awaited hurdle of the 18,000-mark to continue with its winning streak. However, momentum oscillators have now reached an overbought region and some amount of cool-off seems eminent. However present price structure indicates a continuance of positive bias and our domestic Index is likely to head towards 18,300 in the near term as it is the swing high of January 2022. Nifty also registered a bullish golden crossover in August (50-DEMA crossing above 200-DEMA) implying a major shift of momentum from a medium-term perspective. Nifty also has given a conclusive breakout from eight months’ falling channel signalling end of the corrective phase and breakout is well supported by sequential improvement in market breadth. However brutal sell-off in the US market after US inflation data for August, it is highly likely that the Fed will go for another rate hike of 75 bps in its next FOMC meeting on September 21 and that would have its repercussion on our market as well. During the day global cues indicating a huge gap down and lower level of 17,700 and 17,500 would be the immediate support points where one can accumulate quality stocks for medium-term view," said Tirthankar Das, Technical & Derivative Analyst, Retail, Ashika Stock Broking Ltd.
Sensex plunges 516 points or 0.85 per cent to trade at 60,055, Nifty moves 148 points or 0.82 per cent lower to trade at 17,922
"The turn lower cautioned yesterday after peeping into the 18,040-18,160 band is poised to unfold today. The catchment area is 17,860. Successful pull back above this region later in the day, could set the 18,600 trajectory back in motion. Inability to do so, could signal extended downsides toward 17,520 in the next few days, but a collapse is still not among the favoured moves," said Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
The overall market breadth was weak as 926 shares were advancing while 1,820 were declining on BSE.
On the stock-specific front, Infosys was the top Nifty loser as the stock cracked 3.69 per cent to Rs 1,488. Tech Mahindra, TCS, HCL Tech and Wipro were also among the laggards. In contrast, NTPC, Tata Consumer Products, Coal India, Eicher Motors and Asian Paints were among the gainers.
All the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the red. Sub-indexes Nifty IT, Nifty Metal and Nifty Financial Services were outperforming the NSE platform by falling as much as 3.17 per cent, 1.09 per cent and 0.92 per cent, respectively.
Mid- and small-cap shares were negative as Nifty Midcap 100 fell 0.80 per cent and small-cap dropped 0.89 per cent.
Sensex dives 975 points or 1.61 per cent to trade at 59,596 in opening deals, Nifty moves 273 points or 1.51 per cent lower to trade at 17,797
"The forex market also experience a bloodbath as Euro, Pound fell by more than 200 pips from their high. The Yen fell by 2 per cent after US DXY showed a strong recovery from 107.44 to 109.62. The broader Asian currency index hit another fresh low since the Asian crisis-1998. The Indian Rupee wasn’t an outlier, fell from 79.15 to 79.60 in the evening NDF market. It would be a wider day for the Rupee today with an expected range of 79.30 to 79.90. Let’s wait for the US PPI for August. The higher Producer prices are usually passed on to the consumer and it leads to a rise in CPI in the future," said Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex.
Sensex falls 1,300 points or 2.15 per cent to trade at 59,271 in pre-opening trade
