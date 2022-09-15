Share Market Today Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty may open higher amid positive global cues

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to stage a higher opening on Thursday, taking cues from the global markets. Asia's stock markets were steady but fragile, a day after their biggest drawdown in three months as investors weighed the risk of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate hike next week. Fed may announce a 100 basis points (bps) interest rate hike to tackle sticky inflation.
Overnight, Wall Street ended a directionless session higher.
The 30-share BSE Sensex had slipped 224 points or 0.37 per cent to close at 60,347 on Wednesday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 66 points or 0.37 per cent lower to settle at 18,004.
Here are the share market Live Updates:
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold Rs 1,397.51 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have purchased Rs 187.58 crore worth of shares on September 14, provisional NSE data showed.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a higher opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures rose 46 points or 0.26 per cent to 18,036.
Major 'Call' open interests were seen at 18,100, 18,200 and 18,500 strikes with total open interest of 1,40,254, 1,39,889 and 1,35,166 contracts respectively. Top 'Call' open interest additions were seen at 18,100 and 18,200 strikes which added 49,705 and 45,505 contracts, respectively. 'Call' unwinding was seen at 18,550 strike, which shed 21,032 contracts, NSE data, as on September 14 (3:30 pm), showed.
Major 'Put' open interests were seen at 17,900, 17,800 and 17,500 strikes with total open interest of 1,23,796, 1,19,698 and 1,14,149 contracts respectively. Top 'Put' open interest additions were seen at 17,700 and 17,800 strikes which added 22,972 and 18,309 contracts, respectively. 'Put' unwinding was seen at 18,000 strike, which shed 31,531 contracts.
Major 'Call' open interests were seen at 41,500, 42,500 and 42,000 strikes with total open interest of 1,19,640, 1,16,779 and 94,112 contracts respectively. Major 'Call' open interest additions were seen at 42,500 and 41,500 strikes which added 51,197 and 46,406 contracts, respectively. 'Call' unwinding was seen at 41,000 strike, which shed 48,249 contracts.
Major 'Put' open interests were seen at 40,000, 39,000 and 39,500 strikes with total open interest of 1,38,035, 1,19,775 and 1,17,749 contracts, respectively. Major 'Put' open interest additions were seen at 41,000 and 41,200 strikes which added 73,461 and 46,406 contracts. 'Put' unwinding was seen at 39,200 strike, which shed 10,592 contracts.
