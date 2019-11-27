Share Market Today: Sensex ends above 41K for first time; Nifty logs record closing of 12,100

9:47 AM (1 year ago)

RIL nears Rs 10 lakh crore

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

The market valuation of Reliance Industries stood at Rs 9,91,381.07 crore on Wednesday's opening trade, nearing close to the Rs 10 lakh crore mark

On Tuesday the Mcap had zoomed to Rs 9,99,045 crore ($139 billion) but came down to Rs 9,88,179.79 crore (nearly $138 billion) by the closing bell.

The company is still ahead of British energy major BP Plc in terms of market valuation.

BP Plc's m-cap was at $131 billion in pre-market trade at NYSE.