Share Market Today: Sensex ends above 41k for second consecutive session; Nifty logs record closing of 12,154

Nov 28, 2019, Updated Nov 28, 2019, 3:57 PM IST

Share Market Today: Equity indices closed at record-high levels on Wednesday after BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty recorded fresh lifetime highs, ahead of November derivatives expiry. BSE Sensex ended at a record high of 41,130.17, rising 109 points higher and NSE Nifty at 12,154, rising 53 points against its previous close. Yes Bank, Bharti Infratel, UPL, ICICI Bank, SBI, JSW Steel were among major gainers on the Indices, while Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors, Hindustan Unilever, Vedanta and Britannia were trading as the worst performers. On the sectoral front, all the indices barring auto closed in the green today, with  over 3% advance in PSU banking scrips and 1% rise in realty stocks.

 

 

9:05 AM (1 year ago)

Top stocks in the news today

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

YES Bank, DHFL, Ashok Leyland, Indian Overseas Bank, Ujjivan Financial Service, HT Media among others are the top stocks to be in focus on Thursday's trading session.

Read more
9:08 AM (1 year ago)

Pre-open session Thursday

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
BSE Sensex has risen 113 points in the pre-open session Thursday to trade at 41,134.60 compared to the last closing of 41,020.61. Simillarly NSE Nifty trades at 12,143, rising 42 points as against its previous close of 12,100.
9:17 AM (1 year ago)

Global Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Asian markets opened on a weak note, with  Nikkei Index trading flat and SGX Nifty declining 30 points or 0.2%. Hong Kong Index declined half percent and US Future to shed 0.3% or 68 points.

On Wall Street, market closed on a record high and Dow gained 0.2% yesterday.
9:22 AM (1 year ago)

Opening Session

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Indices have opened positive on Thursday, with Sensex and Nifty rising 0.20% each, on back of strong buying in auto and PSU bank stocks. Sensex has risen 77 points to 41,161.54 and Nifty rose 31 points to 12,132.

 
9:24 AM (1 year ago)

FII and DII reamin bullish

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were positive with net buying logged at Rs 42.93 crore from Indian equities and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned positive too with net buying logged at Rs 439.51 crore on Wednesday.

 
9:29 AM (1 year ago)

Market gives up gains

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Indices Sensex and Nifty erased  early gains to trade with a flat-to-positive bias on Thursday, on back of weak global equities. Sensex trades mere 20 points higher at 41,048 and Nifty at 12,112, rising 11 points.
10:04 AM (1 year ago)

SBI Cards files for IPO

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

SBI Cards, the credit card subsidiary of State Bank of India, has filed draft red herring prospectus for its initial public offer (IPO) with market regulator SEBI. Where SBI holds 76% in SBI Cards and rest of the stake is held by Carlyle Group.

SBI Cards plans to offer up to 13 crore equity shares via offer for sale route, which will include up to 3.7 crore share sale by SBI and up to 9.3 crore shares on offer by Carlyle Group (CA Rover). Additionally, the company plans on issuing fresh equity shares worth Rs 500 crore.

Read more

10:07 AM (1 year ago)

YES Bank rises 3.5%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
YES Bank share price was the top gainer in Thursday's early trade after the stock gained 3.5% to Rs 70.65 on the BSE. The stock of the private sector lender will be in focus a day ahead of its board meets to consider various options for raising funds. YES Bank share on  Wednesday closed 7.65% higher at Rs 68.25 on Sensex and ended 8.31% higher at Rs 68.40 on Nifty. The stock was top gainer on both indices on Wednesday's trade.

Read more

 
10:09 AM (1 year ago)

Rupee opens flat

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Rupee opened nearly flat on Thursday, at 71.32 per US dollar. The local currency had closed at 71.35 on Wednesday's trade.

 
10:16 AM (1 year ago)

Gainers and Losers

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Yes Bank, Bharti Infratel, UPL, ICICI Bank, SBI, JSW Steel were among major gainers on the Indices, while Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors, Hindustan Unilever, Vedanta and Britannia were trading as the worst performers in Thursday's early trade.
10:17 AM (1 year ago)

Sector update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
On the sectoral front, gains in PSU banking, realty and metal stocks were capped by losses in FMCG, media and auto indices.
10:22 AM (1 year ago)

RIL crosses 10 lakh crore m-cap mark

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
 
Market valuation of index heavyweight Reliance Industries has crossed 10 lakh crore M-cap mark on Thursday making it the highest ever Market-capitalisation recorded by an Indian firm. Share price of Reliance Industries rose 0.7% to the day's high as well as the 52-week high of 1,581.25 on the BSE.

Read more

 
10:27 AM (1 year ago)

Tata Communication rises 8%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Tata Communications share price jumped 8% to Rs 455.8  on BSE today after the company announced that it has signed an agreement with Kacific Broadband Satellites Group for  providing global internet andstate-of-the-art cyber security services for Kacific’s Ka-band satellite network.

The global digital infrastructure provider company has been chosen by Kacific Broadband Satellites Group(Kacific) to provide terrestrial connectivity services as it readies for the launch of its first satellite, Kacific 1. Tata Communications will provide global internet andstate-of-the-art cyber security services for Kacific’s Ka-band satellite network.

Kacific1 is a High Throughput Satellite (HTS) that will use 56 high-power Ka-band beams to deliver affordable, high-speed broadband to telecommunications companies, internet  service  providers and governmentsin South East Asia and the Pacific, the filing added.

"Kacific chose to enter into this arrangement with Tata Communications because of the sophistication and scale of the company’sglobal network and its unrivalled security expertise,” quoted Kacific CEO, Christian Patouraux.

Read more
10:50 AM (1 year ago)

Cipla share price gains nearly 2%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
The shrae price of Cipla rose 2% in Thursday's early trade on BSE to Rs 476.35 as the pharma major announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Cipla (EU) Limited, has signed an agreement with CitiHealth Imports Limited to acquire the remaining 40% stake in Cipla Pharma Lanka.

Earllier, Cipla (EU) Limited held 60% stake in Cipla Pharma Lanka (Private) Limited (Cipla Pharma Lanka), Sri Lanka. Post-acquisition, Cipla Pharma Lanka will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Cipla.

 
10:58 AM (1 year ago)

Sensex, Nifty hits all-time highs today

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
The 30-share index Sensex again scored another all-time high in early trade of 41,163.79, and Nifty50 too touched an all-time high of 12,138.30, before erasing gains to trade marginally higher by the second hour of trade.

 
10:59 AM (1 year ago)

Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Market participants said sustained foreign fund inflow ahead of the expiry of November futures and options (F&O) contracts on Thursday is contributing to the market rally. However, weak cues from other Asian markets capped the gains

 
11:00 AM (1 year ago)

Global Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Globally, markets traded in the negative, with bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo falling marginally lower after China said it was ready to take "firm counter measures" against the United States after President Donald Trump signed a law supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, putting a dampener on hopes of an early trade truce over tariffs.
11:13 AM (1 year ago)

Rupee trades at 71.37 per dollar

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

 

The rupee opened at 71.33 at the interbank foreign exchange and gained further ground to touch a high of 71.32 on Thursday, registering a rise of just 3 paise over its previous close. Although later the local currency gave up gains  and fell to 71.37 against the dollar.

Read more
 
11:34 AM (1 year ago)

Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Share Market Today: After hitting record highs within few minutes of trade, equity indices traded marginally higher on Thursday, with Sensex and Nifty rising 0.20% each ahead of November derivatives expiry. Sensex has risen 40 points to 41,161.54 and Nifty rose 18 points to 12,118.
12:10 PM (1 year ago)

BSE to offload 4% in CDSL via OFS

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
BSE said it will offload 4% in the Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) via OFS. BSE said that it will sell 41,80,000 equity shares of CDSL. As of September 30, BSE the promoter of CSDL, holds 24% in the company.
