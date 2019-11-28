Share Market Today: Sensex ends above 41k for second consecutive session; Nifty logs record closing of 12,154

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
YES Bank, DHFL, Ashok Leyland, Indian Overseas Bank, Ujjivan Financial Service, HT Media among others are the top stocks to be in focus on Thursday's trading session.
SBI Cards, the credit card subsidiary of State Bank of India, has filed draft red herring prospectus for its initial public offer (IPO) with market regulator SEBI. Where SBI holds 76% in SBI Cards and rest of the stake is held by Carlyle Group.
SBI Cards plans to offer up to 13 crore equity shares via offer for sale route, which will include up to 3.7 crore share sale by SBI and up to 9.3 crore shares on offer by Carlyle Group (CA Rover). Additionally, the company plans on issuing fresh equity shares worth Rs 500 crore.
Read more
The rupee opened at 71.33 at the interbank foreign exchange and gained further ground to touch a high of 71.32 on Thursday, registering a rise of just 3 paise over its previous close. Although later the local currency gave up gains and fell to 71.37 against the dollar.
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today