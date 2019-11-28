Share Market Today: Sensex ends above 41k for second consecutive session; Nifty logs record closing of 12,154

10:04 AM (1 year ago)

SBI Cards files for IPO

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

SBI Cards, the credit card subsidiary of State Bank of India, has filed draft red herring prospectus for its initial public offer (IPO) with market regulator SEBI. Where SBI holds 76% in SBI Cards and rest of the stake is held by Carlyle Group.

SBI Cards plans to offer up to 13 crore equity shares via offer for sale route, which will include up to 3.7 crore share sale by SBI and up to 9.3 crore shares on offer by Carlyle Group (CA Rover). Additionally, the company plans on issuing fresh equity shares worth Rs 500 crore.



