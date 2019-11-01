Share Market Update: Sensex closes above 40,000 for third consecutive session; YES Bank closes 5.46% lower ahead of Q2 earnings

Share Market Live: Benchmark indices trade marginally lower after a flat opening on Friday. Sensex and Nifty started on a flat note today amid lower global equities due to amid trade-deal uncertainy. While Sensex opened 30 points higher at 40,159 in early trade, Nifty rose 20 points to 11,898.
Share price of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) traded 3% lower in the morning trade and made an intraday low of Rs 140, declining 4.43% on the BSE, after the state-owned oil marketing company on Thursday reported 82.65 per cent year-on-year decline in standalone net profit at Rs 563.42 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019, on the back of lower refining margins as well as inventory loss. On sequential basis, profit nosedived 84.33 per cent to Rs 3,596.11 crore in June quarter.
Indian Oil Q2 profit nosedives 83% to Rs 563 crore on inventory loss; revenue down 13%
"The oil and gas company had posted standalone net profit of Rs 3,246.93 crore in the same quarter last year," IOC said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Production in seven out of eight sectors - coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, cement, steel and electricity - contracted in September. Only fertilisers reported an increase of 5.4 per cent in production."The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 120.6 in September, 2019, which declined by 5.2 per cent as compared to the index of September, 2018. Its cumulative growth during April to September, 2019-20 was 1.3 per cent," the government said in a statement on Thursday.
India's fiscal deficit touched nearly 93 per cent of the budget estimate at Rs 6.52 lakh crore during April-September period of the current financial year, according to latest government data.
The deficit stood at 95.3 per cent of the 2018-19 budget estimate (BE) in the same month last year, as per the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Thursday.India's fiscal deficit hits 92.6% of budget estimate at Rs 6.52 lakh crore in April-September
Bajaj Auto, which is one of India's largest two-wheeler manufacturers, has seen a 14 per cent decline in its domestic motorcycle sales in October 2019. The company sold 242,516 vehicles in the month as compared to 281,582 vehicles in October 2018. The company's motorcycle exports saw just 3 per cent growth at 156,397 compared to 151,403 units in October 2018. In total, motorcycle sales fell 8 per cent to 398,913 units from 432,985, Bajaj Auto said in a BSE filing on Friday.Post the announcement, Share price of Bajaj Auto gained 1.3% intraday to a fresh 52-week high of Rs 3,289.50 on the BSE in the early hours of trade today.
IndusInd Bank share rose in early trade today after the private sector lender said it has finalised a potential candidate to replace Romesh Sobti as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank. IndusInd share has been gaining for the last two days and risen 4.36% during the period. The large cap stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1,359.60, gaining 3.25% compared to the previous close of Rs 1,311.50. The stock was top gainer on Sensex. On Nifty, IndusInd share rose 3.03% to Rs 1,353.IndusInd Bank share rises over 3% after lender picks potential candidate to replace CEO Romesh Sobti
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today