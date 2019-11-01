Share Market Update: Sensex closes above 40,000 for third consecutive session; YES Bank closes 5.46% lower ahead of Q2 earnings

10:30 AM (1 year ago)

IOC declines over 4% post Q2 results

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal

Share price of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) traded 3% lower in the morning trade and made an intraday low of Rs 140, declining 4.43% on the BSE, after the state-owned oil marketing company on Thursday reported 82.65 per cent year-on-year decline in standalone net profit at Rs 563.42 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019, on the back of lower refining margins as well as inventory loss. On sequential basis, profit nosedived 84.33 per cent to Rs 3,596.11 crore in June quarter.



"The oil and gas company had posted standalone net profit of Rs 3,246.93 crore in the same quarter last year," IOC said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.