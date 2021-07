Share Market Update: Sensex ends 136 points higher, Nifty at 11,945; Infosys, Infratel, Tata Steel top gainers

11:21 AM (1 year ago)

HDFC result on focus today

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal

HDFC is scheduled to announce its Q2FY20 results on Monday, November 4. As per analysts, Profit on sale of investments nearly doubled YoY to Rs 1630 cr, largely due to stake sale in GRHF (shareholding now stands at 38.2%), providing sufficient liquidity to the HFC. Dividend received amounted to Rs 1074 cr. The company is expected to report loss of around Rs 300 cr on fair value change of investments in the quarter. NII may grow 13% yoy to Rs 3432 cr. Provisions may remain almost flat yoy basis. It, however, may see a decline in credit growth due to slowdown in the real estate sector, according to analysts.