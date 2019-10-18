Share Market Update: Sensex ends 246 points higher, Nifty at 11,661; YES Bank gains 8%

Multiplex operator PVR on Thursday reported 35 per cent year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 47.67 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.
"The company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 35.39 crore in September quarter of 2018 and Rs 16.18 crore in June quarter 2019," PVR said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Consolidated revenue jumped by 37 per cent to Rs 979.40 crore as compared to Rs 714.65 crore in the year-ago period.PVR Q2 profit jumps 35% to Rs 47.67 crore, revenue surges 37%
Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported 20.68 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 255.01 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.
"The country's third largest two-wheeler manufacturer had posted a net profit of Rs 211.31 crore in the corresponding quarter last year," TVS Motor said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.Total revenue reported for the July-September quarter declined by 12.84 per cent to Rs 4,352.70 crore as against Rs 4,994.20 crore in the same quarter last year.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that Britain and the European Union had agreed a "great" new Brexit deal but still faced resistance from the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) as he sought support for the deal.
Britain and the European Union have been racing to renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement in time for an October 31 Brexit, but the deal still needs approval from parliament.
"We've got a great new deal that takes back control," Johnson said in a tweet.
"Now parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment."
UK, EU agree on Brexit deal; British PM Johnson says let's do it and move on
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Thursday reported 6.87 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 413.23 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.
"The Essel group company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 386.67 crore in the corresponding quarter last year," ZEEL said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.
The company has reported a one-time loss of Rs 170.62 crore in July-September period of this fiscal, it said in the regulatory filing.Zee Entertainment Q2 profit up 7% at Rs 413 crore
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today