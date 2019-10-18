Share Market Update: Sensex ends 246 points higher, Nifty at 11,661; YES Bank gains 8%

9:02 AM (1 year ago)

PVR Q2 results

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Multiplex operator PVR on Thursday reported 35 per cent year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 47.67 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"The company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 35.39 crore in September quarter of 2018 and Rs 16.18 crore in June quarter 2019," PVR said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Consolidated revenue jumped by 37 per cent to Rs 979.40 crore as compared to Rs 714.65 crore in the year-ago period.