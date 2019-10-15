Share Market Update: Sensex ends 291 points higher, Nifty at 11,428, Auto stocks gain

IRCTC share continued its bullish run for the second consecutive session today after the Railway PSU made a bumper debut on BSE and NSE yesterday. IRCTC share price opened 1.15% higher at Rs 737 on BSE compared to the previous close of Rs 728.60. The stock subsequently hit a fresh high of Rs 748.90 in trade today.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) share price rose in early trade today after the firm reported a 21.18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in standalone net profit for second quarter.
HUL share price rose 1.89% to Rs 2,052.90 compared to the previous close of Rs 2,014.70 on BSE. HUL share has gained 5.03% in the last five sessions. The FMCG share is trading 3.15% away from the 52 week high of Rs 2101.50.
HUL share price has gained 33% in last one year and risen 12.51% since the beginning of this year. 19 of 37 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or 'outperform', 15 "hold" and two "underperform" and one "sell", according to analysts' recommendations tracked by Reuters.
Global credit rating agency Moody's has downgraded IndiaBulls Housing Finance corporate family rating (CFR) and the foreign-currency senior secured rating to B2 from Ba2, driven by the mortgage lender's ongoing challenging access to funding as well as governance issues.
Moody's said the access to funding remains challenging, although the company's pool of liquid assets, ability to run down the loan book and roll over of its bank funding act as a buffer against this risk in the short-term. "However, as the funding challenges prolong, the liquidity buffers may erode and expose the company to funding and liquidity risks. This is the key driver of the rating action," said Moody's.
The Indian rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 10 paise to 71.33 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday as concerns regarding US-China trade talks kept investors edgy.
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday said US and Chinese officials will hold talks by phone this week and next as they work to finalise the "phase one" trade deal.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.26 then fell to 71.33 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 10 paise over its previous closing.
