Share Market Update: Sensex ends 291 points higher, Nifty at 11,428, Auto stocks gain

11:25 AM (1 year ago)

Moody's downgrades IndiaBulls Housing Finance

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Global credit rating agency Moody's has downgraded IndiaBulls Housing Finance corporate family rating (CFR) and the foreign-currency senior secured rating to B2 from Ba2, driven by the mortgage lender's ongoing challenging access to funding as well as governance issues.

Moody's said the access to funding remains challenging, although the company's pool of liquid assets, ability to run down the loan book and roll over of its bank funding act as a buffer against this risk in the short-term. "However, as the funding challenges prolong, the liquidity buffers may erode and expose the company to funding and liquidity risks. This is the key driver of the rating action," said Moody's.

Further, Moody's added that perceptions of weak governance have an impact on the credit profile by impeding access to funding. "This is particularly so in the current context as there has been an increase in lenders' risk aversion towards Indian finance companies following the default of IL&FS in September 2018," it said.