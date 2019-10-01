Share Market Update: Sensex ends 360 points lower, Nifty below 11,359; CG Power locked 5% lower

1:26 PM (1 year ago)

Mahindra's Auto Sector sells 43,343 vehicles in Sep19

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Mahindra’s overall automotive sales (Domestic + Exports) stood at 43,343 vehicles in September 2019, compared to 55,022 vehicles during September 2018. Numbers were ahead of Nomura expectation of 36,000 units.Commenting on the performance, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “We are positive that this festive season, with the onset of Navratra, will augur well for us and the automotive industry. This, in addition to factors such as the good monsoon and recently announced positive government initiatives should help revive the industry in the short term.”Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra were trading 3.43% higher to the intraday high of Rs 566 on BSE, after the annoucnement.