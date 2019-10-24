Share Market Update: Sensex ends 38 points lower, Nifty at 11,582 level; DHFL hits fresh 52-week low

10:04 AM (1 year ago)

L&T gains over 2% post Q2 reults

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Shares of Larsen and Toubro rose 2.45 % intraday to Rs 1,466 on the BSE after the engineering and construction company reported better-than-expected results for the September quarter and logged nearly 7% rise in net profit.



Behemoth Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has reported a 6.83 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,770.43 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2019-20 (Q2 FY20).

"The Mumbai-based company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,593.41 crore in the same quarter last year," L&T said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Consolidated revenue from operations jumped 15.16 per cent to Rs 35,328.45 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, as against Rs 30,678.13 crore in the year-ago period. The International revenue during the quarter stood at 12,118 crore, which constituted 34 per cent of the total revenue, L&T said in the exchange filing.