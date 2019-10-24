Share Market Update: Sensex ends 38 points lower, Nifty at 11,582 level; DHFL hits fresh 52-week low

Shares of Larsen and Toubro rose 2.45 % intraday to Rs 1,466 on the BSE after the engineering and construction company reported better-than-expected results for the September quarter and logged nearly 7% rise in net profit.
Behemoth Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has reported a 6.83 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,770.43 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2019-20 (Q2 FY20).
"The Mumbai-based company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,593.41 crore in the same quarter last year," L&T said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Consolidated revenue from operations jumped 15.16 per cent to Rs 35,328.45 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, as against Rs 30,678.13 crore in the year-ago period. The International revenue during the quarter stood at 12,118 crore, which constituted 34 per cent of the total revenue, L&T said in the exchange filing.
Shares of HCL Technologies rose gained almost 8% to the day's high of Rs 1,160 on the BSE in Thursday's early trade after the IT major reported 6.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,711 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. The profit was 21.6 per cent higher compared to Rs 2.230 crore in the March quarter.
"The Noida-headquartered company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 2,534 crore in the same quarter last year," HCL Technologies said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 18 per cent to Rs 17,527 crore in Q2FY20 as compared to Rs 14,860 crore in Q2FY19, helped by the acquisition of security and digital solution providers AppScan and BigFix from IBM in July. HCL Tech's revenue stood at Rs 16,427 crore in the June quarter.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp declined 1.55% to Rs 2670.05 on BSE today, after the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, reported 10 per cent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 883.78 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019.
"The auto major had posted a net profit of Rs 981.99 crore in the same quarter last year," Hero MotoCorp said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Hero MotoCorp's revenue from operations fell by 16.71 per cent to Rs 7,571crore in Q2FY20 versus Rs 9,091crore in Q2FY19.
The Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) margin for the quarter stood at 14.5 per cent, the company said.

The private life insurer had posted profit before tax of Rs 326.77 crore in Q2FY20 versus Rs 296.32 crore in Q2FY19, HDFC Life Insurance said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.
The life insurer, a joint venture between HDFC and Standard Life Aberdeen, earned a total premium of Rs 7,453.7 crore in September quarter, compared to Rs 6,777.55 crore in the last year, registering a growth of 10 per cent.
Infosys on Thursday said the US Securities and Exchange Commission had launched an investigation into whistleblower allegations against Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh and Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy. "The company has been in touch with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") regarding the anonymous whistleblower complaints ("anonymous complaints") and has learnt that the SEC has initiated an investigation into this matter. The company will cooperate with the SEC's investigation," Infosys told stock exchanges.
