Share Market Update: Sensex ends 433 points lower, Nifty at 11,174; BPCL declines over 3%

The Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to announce the rate cut since February on October 4. In the August policy, MPC had cut repo rates by 35 bps to 5.4 percent.
The bi-monthly monetary policy review tomorrow (October 4) will be keenly watched as few new developments have taken place post the last review in August.
Even RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das was surprised when GDP growth fell to 5 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal. Another surprise was when the government cut corporate tax, leaving a big hole of Rs 1.45 lakh crore in tax revenues.
The debacle of the PMC Bank has also created uncertainty in the financial system.
Four things to watch out for in RBI's monetary policy review
Crisis-hit YES Bank on Thursday said that its group president and former has resigned. The announcement was made by the CEO of the YES Bank Group, Ravneet Gill, during a conference call with investors and analysts following a heavy fall in the bank's share price over the past few sessions.
"Rajat has decided to move on. For the past two years he has been carrying a lot of load and needed some time off... so has decided to leave," Gill reportedly said.YES Bank group president and former chief financial officer Rajat Monga quits
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today