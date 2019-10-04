Share Market Update: Sensex ends 433 points lower, Nifty at 11,174; BPCL declines over 3%

10:45 AM (1 year ago)

RBI month bi-monthly monetary policy review

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal

The Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to announce the rate cut since February on October 4. In the August policy, MPC had cut repo rates by 35 bps to 5.4 percent.

The bi-monthly monetary policy review tomorrow (October 4) will be keenly watched as few new developments have taken place post the last review in August.



Even RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das was surprised when GDP growth fell to 5 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal. Another surprise was when the government cut corporate tax, leaving a big hole of Rs 1.45 lakh crore in tax revenues.



The debacle of the PMC Bank has also created uncertainty in the financial system.



