scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Live Update

Share Market Update: Sensex ends 453 points higher, Nifty at 11,586; YES Bank gains 15%

Oct 17, 2019, Updated Oct 17, 2019, 4:17 PM IST

Share Market Update: Extending gains for the fifth straight session, equity indices turned majorly bullish and ended over 1% higher each by the closing bell on Thursday. While Sensex closed 453 points higher at 39,052 mark, Nifty closed 122 points higher at 11,586 level. On the sectoral front, except IT, all the other indices ended on bullish grounds, with over 3% rise in PSU banking, auto scrips and over 1.7% advance in banking and media stocks.

 

Share Market Live: On the sectoral front, except IT, all the other indices currently trade in bullish grounds, with nearly 3% rise in PSU banking scrips, followed by 2% gains in Auto and over 1.7% advance in banking and media stocks. Share Market Live: On the sectoral front, except IT, all the other indices currently trade in bullish grounds, with nearly 3% rise in PSU banking scrips, followed by 2% gains in Auto and over 1.7% advance in banking and media stocks.
8:43 AM (1 year ago)

US-China trade deal

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the partial trade deal agreed with China last week is now being formally put on to the paper. On Friday last week, Trump said that the US has reached a "very substantial" Phase 1 trade deal with China. Echoing his words, China on Tuesday asserted that it was on the "same page" with the US on trade as it confirmed that the two countries are likely to sign a "phase one agreement" soon to end their trade war.

China and the US have been negotiating a trade deal for more than 10 months now.
8:53 AM (1 year ago)

Global Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Share Market Live: Asian shares traded subdued amid signs on ongoing global recession. Additionally, market participants awaited further news on the U.S.-China trade front. US markets opened and closed lower as weak retail sales data & trade-war fears, offset strong earnings.
8:57 AM (1 year ago)

FPI positive for the 4th session

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

On the positive domestic front, Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have turned bullish for the fourth cocnsecutive day, since Friday. The net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained bullish with net buying logged at Rs 686.33 crore from Indian equities. Similarly the domestic institutional investors (DIIs) boughtRs 1,576.736 crore on Wednesday.

Foreign investors have bought Rs.6.86 billion of domestic equity and Rs.4.81 billion of sovereign bond.

 
8:58 AM (1 year ago)

Gold prices steady

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Gold prices held steady on Thursday as weak US retail sales data fanned concerns that the country’s economy may be feeling the pinch of the long-drawn trade war with China, while palladium held close to a record high hit the previous day. Spot gold XAU= inched 0.1% higher to $1,490.37 per ounce as of 0044 GMT. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 rose 0.1% to $1,495.60.

(Reuters)
9:06 AM (1 year ago)

Q2 earnings schdueld for the day

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Cyient, TVS Motor Company, PVR,Zee Entertainment Enterprises,  Dewan Housing Finance Corporation, South Indian Bank,  Adroit Infotech, 3i Infotech, Mastek, Shemaroo Entertainment, Jay Bharat Maruti Chennai Petroleum Corporation and Automotive Stampings are among the listed companies to release their seocnd quarter earnings figure today.
9:13 AM (1 year ago)

Pre-open on Thursday

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Share Market LIVE: Equity indices trade marginally higher on Thursday's pre-opening sessionm with Sensex rising 46 points to 38,647 level and Nifty trading up by 2 points to 11,466 mark.
9:14 AM (1 year ago)

Oil prices steady

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Brent crude futures fell 0.47% to $59.14 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 0.7% to $52.98, after industry data showed a larger-than-expected build-up in U.S. crude stocks, adding to concerns that demand for oil around the world may weaken amid further signs of a global economic slowdown.

 
9:18 AM (1 year ago)

Rupee opens higher, but pares gain later to 71.42

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
The Indian rupee opened marginally higher on Thursday at 71.38 per dollar against the previous close of 71.43 on back of dollar index closing slightly lower yesterday. Although later the domectic unit pared gains to trade 0.02 points higher at 71.42 per USD.

Rupee vs Dollar: Rupee trades higher at 71.35 per USD amid easing crude prices, foreign fund inflows



 
9:21 AM (1 year ago)

Market viewpoint

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
The Nifty has done well to rise on five of the last six trading sessions. But for it to cross the Rubicon of 11,496 it will need a solid reason to do so. The Nifty may have to wait for those reasons. While the index has gone up, the market breadth has remained weak. For the past 12 sessions on the trot, the declines have exceeded advances. With Credit growth down and the Bank Nifty, a pale shadow of itself, the Nifty is not getting the support from its popular subIndex.

(HDFC Securities)
9:37 AM (1 year ago)

Opening Bell

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Share Market LIVE: Domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty opened flat-to positive on Thursday, as investor confidence stays low amid the ongoing US-China trade war, that has continued for over 10 months now. On domestic cues, market participant also await earnings figures scheduled for today, amid postitve foriegn and domestic fund inflows. Sensex has currently risen 34 points higher to 38, 637 and Nifty50 trades 2 points higher at 11,466. Yesterday, Sensex ended 92 points higher at 38,598, Nifty closed 43 points higher at 11,471.
9:48 AM (1 year ago)

DHFL declines 5% ahead of results

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) plunged 4.95% with the opening bell on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of Rs 19.2 on the BSE, ahead of the second quarterly earnings figures, scheduled to be released today. The DHFL stock has hit lower circuit of 5% for the day and has fallen 92% year-to-date

 
9:55 AM (1 year ago)

Indiabulls Housing Finance hits fresh 52-week low

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Indiabulls Housing Finance fell to a fresh 52-week low of Rs 167.35 on the BSE today, after the company filed criminal complaint against accused persons spreading false news aginst the housing lender.

Indiabulls Housing Finance has joined the list of companies taking legal action against spreading of rumours and misinformation and informed the exchanges today that it has filed a criminal complaint with the Mumbai police against certain people who have allegedly been spreading false news about the company.

The filing read,"The application of FIR contains specific proofs against persons for disseminating/spreading  false messages and seeks action for the commission of offences punishable against persons involved directly/indirectly in the crime."

Complaint states that accused persons have hatched a pre-planned criminal conspiracy with intent to cause wrongful  loss to Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited its shareholders and investors. It further read that the accused persons operate from different parts of the Country and since they are aware of the impending false, malicious messages, they create sell positions in the shares of Indiabulls, few days prior to release /publish of false & frivolous tweets, messages etc. on social media and seek unlawful gain for themselves.

Indiabulls Housing Finance share price hits fresh 52-week low after firm files complaint over fake news

 
10:16 AM (1 year ago)

Mindtree declines post results

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Mindtree fell 3.13% in early trade on Thursday to the day's low of Rs 720 on the BSE after rating agency Morgan Stanley put an underweight rating on the stocks after the company reported its September quarter earnings on October 16. There is 51% buying and 49% selling seenin the stockm, bases on market depth data available on the BSE.

Mindtree Q2 profit dips 35% to Rs 135 crore, revenue rises 9%
10:18 AM (1 year ago)

Zee Entertainent gains 2% ahead of results

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Zee Entertainent stock rose 2% to teh day's high of Rs 265.8, ahead of its second quarterky figures scheduled for today. The ZEEL stock has risen over 8.5% in the last 4 dayas of bullish trade.
10:23 AM (1 year ago)

Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Share Market LIVE: After a flat-to positive start, domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty turned bullish on Thursday, although the investor confidence stayed low as they awaited Q2 earnings figures scheduled for today, amid the ongoing US-China trade war and global recession blues. Sensex has currently risen 90 points higher to 38, 689 and Nifty 50 trades 4 points higher at 11,468. Yesterday, Sensex ended 92 points higher at 38,598, Nifty closed 43 points higher at 11,471.
11:12 AM (1 year ago)

Rupee trades higher at 71.35

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
HDFC securities on the currency market viewpoint report, said,"India’s rupee may gain in line with emerging Asian peers as a weak U.S. retail sales report weighs on the dollar. Spot USDINR is still holding above trend-line resistance which started from the September high, technical chart show. This may defer a test of the September low for the time being. Indian rupee opened at 71.39 with the gain of 5 paise following weaker dollar against major currencies. "

Currently, Indian rupee, the local currency trades at 71.35 against the US dollar at 1058 hours.
11:36 AM (1 year ago)

Sensex pack gainers/losers

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Top gainers in the Sensex pack included HDFC, ITC, TCS, NTPC, Asian Paint, L&T, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and Sun Pharma.

On the other hand, Vedanta, Tata Steel, ONGC, HCL Tech, M&M, TechM and Tata Motors were among the top losers.
 
11:41 AM (1 year ago)

Federal Bank gains 2% brokerages maintain buy

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
 


Shares of Federal Bank rose 2.6% intraday to Rs 84.30 on Thursday, after foreign brokerage houses maintained buy rating on the stock after the company posted healthy Q2 earnings figures yesterday.

While Jefferies maintained buy rating after cutting target to Rs 120 from Rs 123, Citi too maintained buy call but cut the target to Rs 105 from Rs 120. Morgan Stanley has kept an underweight rating and cut the target price to Rs 80 from the earlier Rs 90 per share.

Helped by higher interest income and lower tax cost, the lender's consolidated net profit recorded at Rs 425.34 crore, 55% higher than Rs 266.04 crore earned during the same period a year ago.

Lender's gross non-performing assets (NPA) declined marginally to 3.07% and net NPAs fell to 1.59% of net advances on yearly basis, as of September 30, 2019.

Yesterday, Federal Bank shares dropped over 6% intarday and ended the day's trade 2.78% lower at Rs 82.15 on the BSE.

 
12:33 PM (1 year ago)

Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Equity indices trade marginally higher by Thursday's afternoon session as market participants hoped that the government’s corporate tax cut last month would cause an hike to companies’ second-quarter earnings.
12:34 PM (1 year ago)

NALCO shares drop nearly 5% as coal shortage affects its aluminium production

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
 

National Aluminium Company Ltd. shares fell nearly 5% on Thursday after the state-run aluminium manufacturer said coal shortages have severely impacted its aluminium production.

NALCO shares opened at Rs 40.40 against the last close of Rs 41.65 on the BSE and later dropped 4.68% to Rs 39.7 apiece. Today's low is mere 2.8 points above from the 52-week low of Rs 36.90, recorded on August 23, 2018.

NALCO's BSE filing read, "Short supply of coal has severely impacted Aluminium production of NALCO and also the cost of power'. Nalco's requirement of coal for its CPP at Angul is around 17,000 tonnes per day. Out of this, Nalco's CPP is receiving around 8,000 - 9,000 tonnes per day and there is a shortfall of around 7,000 - 8,000 tonnes per day.
Load More