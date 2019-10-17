Share Market Update: Sensex ends 453 points higher, Nifty at 11,586; YES Bank gains 15%

9:55 AM (1 year ago)

Indiabulls Housing Finance hits fresh 52-week low

Indiabulls Housing Finance fell to a fresh 52-week low of Rs 167.35 on the BSE today, after the company filed criminal complaint against accused persons spreading false news aginst the housing lender.Indiabulls Housing Finance has joined the list of companies taking legal action against spreading of rumours and misinformation and informed the exchanges today that it has filed a criminal complaint with the Mumbai police against certain people who have allegedly been spreading false news about the company.The filing read,"The application of FIR contains specific proofs against persons for disseminating/spreading false messages and seeks action for the commission of offences punishable against persons involved directly/indirectly in the crime."Complaint states that accused persons have hatched a pre-planned criminal conspiracy with intent to cause wrongful loss to Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited its shareholders and investors. It further read that the accused persons operate from different parts of the Country and since they are aware of the impending false, malicious messages, they create sell positions in the shares of Indiabulls, few days prior to release /publish of false & frivolous tweets, messages etc. on social media and seek unlawful gain for themselves.