Share Market Update: Sensex ends 581 points higher, Nifty at 11,786; Auto indices gain 4%

10:41 AM (1 year ago)

Bharti Airtel 3% lower after the co deferred its Q2 results due today

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Bharti Airtel share price fell in early trade today after the telco said it has deferred its second quarter earnings after the Supreme Court allowed the government's plea last week to recover adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of Rs 92,000 crore from telecom service providers.Bharti Airtel share price was the top loser on Sensex falling up to 4.06% to Rs 358.25 on BSE. On NSE, Bharti Airtel share price was trading 3.54% or 13.20 points lower at Rs 359.90.



The telco said in a filing to BSE said, "Please be informed that the management of the Company recommended to the Board of Directors that the agenda item related to the approval of audited financial results for the second quarter (Q2) and half year ended September 30, 2019 which was to be a part of the board meeting today be deferred till November 14, 2019 on account of the fact that more clarity is needed on the AGR matter arising out of recent judgement of Hon'ble Supreme Court. "



