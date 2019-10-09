Share Market Update: Sensex ends 645 points higher, Nifty at 11,313 mark; Raymond rises 8%

10:14 AM (1 year ago)

YES Bank share price top Sensex, Nifty loser

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal

Shares of YES Bank fell nearly 10% on Wednesday's session after the private lender denied reports suggesting talks between the bank and Microsoft Corporation and two other tech firms for a possible stake sale, as a part of its efforts to raise capital.

YES Bank in a regulatory filing said it is "not aware of the source, which resulted in the news item and as a matter of policy, the bank would not like to comment on such article."