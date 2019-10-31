Share Market Update: Sensex ends 77 points higher after major rally, Nifty at 11,881; YES Bank, SBI, Infosys top gainers

Q2 Earnings scheduled today
Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal
Indian Oil, Syndicate Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Bluedart Express, Ramco Industries, Savita Oil Technologies, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Srikalahasthi Pipes, Teesta Agro, Thangamayil Jewellery, Tube Investments of India Ltd, Vaibhav Global, Next Mediaworks, Milkfood, Maithan Alloys, LG Balakrishnan & Bros, Laurus Labs, Jindal Saw, JBM Auto, Hindustan Bio Sciences, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers , Foesco India, Expleo Solutions are among the top listed companies due to post their September quarterly figures today.