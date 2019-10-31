Share Market Update: Sensex ends 77 points higher after major rally, Nifty at 11,881; YES Bank, SBI, Infosys top gainers

10:53 AM (1 year ago)

Telecom shares trade lower, Vodafone hits new low

Posted by :- Aseem Thapliyal

Telecom shares were trading lower in Thursday's early trade, with Vodafone hitting an alltime low and Airtel and RIL trading marginally lower amid the AGR ruling by Supreme court.The Supreme Court last week had passed an order asking telcos such as Airtel and Vodafone-Idea, and others to pay Rs 92,641 crore to the Department of Telecom (DoT). Airtel will have to shell out Rs 21,682 crore and Vodafone Idea will have to cough up Rs 28,308 crore. This accounts about 54% of the total pending amount.Followign the news, Fitch Ratings has placed Bharti Airtel Ltd on 'rating watch negative' over unpaid regulatory dues arising from a recent Supreme Court ruling. Similarly, Vodafone sahres fell with CARE downgraded its rating on 'long-term bank facilities' and non-convertible debentures citing the recent court ruling on the AGR issue and extension of timelines with regard to sale of Indus Tower stake to Bharti lnfratel.