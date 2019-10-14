Share Market Update: Sensex ends 87 points higher, Nifty at 11,329; PSU bank erases gains

Shri Mahendra Pratap Mall, CMD, @IRCTCofficial speaking at listing ceremony of @IRCTCofficial on 14th October, 2019 at @BSEIndia #IRCTC pic.twitter.com/TMnTJu6xnB— BSE India (@BSEIndia) October 14, 2019
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) share listed with a gain of over 100% compared to its issue price of Rs 320 per share on the bourses today. IRCTC share which saw subscription of nearly 112 times on the last day of initial public offer (IPO) listed at Rs 644 on BSE and Rs 651 on NSE today.
IRCTC share listing is the among the most successful entry for a PSU firm in the stock market. Post listing, market capitalisation of the IRCTC stood at Rs 10,736 crore on BSE. At 10:17 am, IRCTC share gained up to 6.94% to Rs 688.75 compared to listing price of Rs 644 on BSE.
IRCTC IPO was open for subscription between September 30 and October 4. The issue involved sale of 2.01 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each in a price band of Rs 315 to Rs 320.IRCTC share delivers more than 100% returns on market debut, lists at Rs 651 on NSE
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today