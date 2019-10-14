Share Market Update: Sensex ends 87 points higher, Nifty at 11,329; PSU bank erases gains

10:04 AM (1 year ago)

Adani Gas rises 18% intraday, top gainer in bourses

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Adani Gas shares, top gainer on NSE and BSE today, rose 18% intraday to Rs 162.4 as the company announced a JV with French energy giant Total SA.Total SA would buy a 37.4% stake in the Indian gas distribution company. Total will buy up to 25.2% in Adani Gas from public shareholders at 149.63 rupees per share, valuing the stake at 41.47 billion rupees and the remaining 12.2% from Adani Family.Adani and TOTAL have signed definitive agreements for a City Gas Distribution for an investment in infrastructure and assets of Adani Gas worth over US$1 billion, which span Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) infrastructure and marketing and fuel retail business.Total's acquisition of joint control in Adani Gas will help accelerate Adani Gas's target to serve 7.5% of India's population across 38 geographical areas across India.Total will purchase 37.4% shares in Adani Gas Limited through a tender offer to public shareholders to acquire up to 25.2% shares subject to applicable regulations and purchase the residual shares from Adani Family. Adani Family and TOTAL SA shareholders shall ultimately hold 37.4% each and public shareholders shall hold remaining 25.2%.Speaking on the occasion, Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani said, "Total's investment in Adani Gas reinforces India's natural gas and demand potential. The partnership will derive significant synergies between Adani's capabilities of developing world-class assets and Total's global best practices as well as leveraging business synergies across LNG, Fuel Retail and City Gas distribution."