Share Market Update: Sensex ends 92 points higher, Nifty at 11,471; Federal Bank slips 6% post results

10:26 AM (1 year ago)

IMF cuts India's FY20 GDP growth forecast to 6.1% from 7%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut India's GDP growth forecast to 6.1 per cent for the current fiscal from its earlier projection of 7 per cent. IMF has also reduced growth forecast for FY21 by 20 bps to 7.2%.

"India's economy decelerated further in the second quarter, held back by sector-specific weaknesses in the automobile sector and real estate as well as lingering uncertainty about the health of nonbank financial companies," IMF said in its bi-annual World Economic Outlook.