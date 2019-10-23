Share Market Update: Sensex ends 94 points higher, Nifty at 11,604 level; Bajaj Auto hits fresh 52-week high post result

Gold prices in India, the world's second-biggest gold consumer, remained range-bound this week, tracking muted global cues. The safe-haven asset will likely pick up demand ahead of Dhanteras festival and Diwali, as per commodity analysts.
Gold prices have come off about 4% or Rs 2,000 per 10 gram, after hitting new highs last month. Gold had touched Rs 40,000 in September due to global economic recession and trade war fears.
Jewellers are hoping that retail footfalls may heat up ahead of the festival week, as buyers have been waiting for prices to drop. In order to spur demand, retailers and jewellers have been lining up promotional offers.
Jubilant FoodWorks, which operates Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts chain in India, rose over 5% intarday on Wednesday after it reported a marginal decline of 2.2 per cent in its net profit at Rs 75.9 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019, impacted by one-time loss of Rs 12.5 crore.
"The Jubilant Bhartia group company had posted a net profit of Rs 77.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year," Jubilant FoodWorks said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.
The revenue from operations surged by 12.1 per cent to Rs 988.20 crore in Q2FY20 as against Rs 881.40 crore in Q2FY19.
Shares of Axis Bank rose 2.5% intraday on the BSE to Rs 730 on Wednesday despite the lender reporting net loss of Rs 112 crore in its second quarter.
The country's third-largest private sector bank, on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 112 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 dented by a one-time tax impact of Rs 2,138 crore due to changes in corporate tax rate. The Mumbai-headquartered private lender's net profit stood at Rs 790 crore in the same quarter last year.
The share price of Kotak Mahindra Bank fell 1.55% intraday on the BSE despite the private lender reported 51% year-on-year growth in its net profit at Rs 1,724 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019, driven by a rise in net interest income.
On the consolidated basis, the net profit jumped 38% to Rs 2,407 crore from Rs 1,747 crore in Q2FY19. The bank's contribution to the profit was Rs 1,724 crore, while the subsidiaries and associates' net contribution was 28% of the net profit, Kotak Mahindra Bank said.
Two top Indian private-sector lenders on Tuesday signalled stress in their loan books as the banks grapple with the worst economic slowdown in years that has increased bad loans across the sector.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, the nation's third-largest lender by market value, trimmed its full-year loan growth forecast, while the sixth-biggest bank Axis Bank Ltd said its small business and small and medium enterprises categories have come under pressure due to delayed payments.
Oil fell on Wednesday after gaining over 1% in the previous session as U.S. industry data showed a bigger-than-expected build in crude stockpiles, but the possibility of deeper output cuts from OPEC and its allies contained the decline.
Bajaj Finance rose 1.5% intraday to the day's high of Rs 4031.95 on the BSE after reported a 63.11% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,506.29 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019, which propelled its shares to new high.
"The non-banking financial company (NBFC) had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 923.47crore in the same quarter last year," Bajaj Finance said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange.
"Bajaj Finance reported whopping 63% growth, a number even higher than the elevated expectations. Management is little cautious in near term though expecting high growth in durable segments and lower costs from Q4," HDFC Securities said in its market oulook note.
RBL Bank share price was stuck in the lower circuit of 10% in trade today after the private sector lender reported a 73.4 percent fall in net profit year-on-year due to a sharp spike in provisions with asset quality deteriorating sequentially. RBL Bank share price opened 10% or 28.65 points lower at Rs 258.25 compared to the previous close of Rs 286.90 on BSE. RBL Bank share has lost 55.18% since the beginning of this year and fallen 44.45% during the last one year.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 71.01 then fell to 71.03 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 9 paise over its previous closing.
The Indian rupee on Tuesday had closed at 70.94 against the US dollar.
