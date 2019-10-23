Share Market Update: Sensex ends 94 points higher, Nifty at 11,604 level; Bajaj Auto hits fresh 52-week high post result

10:05 AM (1 year ago)

Gold prices trade around Rs 38,000 per 10 gram

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Gold prices in India, the world's second-biggest gold consumer, remained range-bound this week, tracking muted global cues. The safe-haven asset will likely pick up demand ahead of Dhanteras festival and Diwali, as per commodity analysts.

Gold prices have come off about 4% or Rs 2,000 per 10 gram, after hitting new highs last month. Gold had touched Rs 40,000 in September due to global economic recession and trade war fears.

Jewellers are hoping that retail footfalls may heat up ahead of the festival week, as buyers have been waiting for prices to drop. In order to spur demand, retailers and jewellers have been lining up promotional offers.

Commenting on gold prices ahead of Dhanteras on Friday, Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst (Commodity & Currency) at LKP Securities quoted,"With Diwali less than a week away it looks likely investors shall get ample time to buy the Gold in this range of 38000 levels as the metal looks steady."