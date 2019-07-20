Sheila Dikshit passes away: Delhi govt declares 2-day state mourning; last rites on Sunday

Jul 20, 2019, Updated Jul 20, 2019, 11:30 PM IST

Fomer Delhi Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit died on Saturday in New Delhi at the age fo 81 years. Shiela Dikshit had been ill for a long time and was reportedly admitted at around 10.30 am in a city hospital today. She passed away around 3.55 pm, as per media reports. She was put on ventilator and at 3:55 pm she passed away peacefully. Her mortal remains were brought back to her residence later in the evening. The last rites will be performed at 2:30pm on Sunday.