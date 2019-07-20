scorecardresearch
Sheila Dikshit passes away: Delhi govt declares 2-day state mourning; last rites on Sunday

Jul 20, 2019, Updated Jul 20, 2019, 11:30 PM IST

Fomer Delhi Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit died on Saturday in New Delhi at the age fo 81 years. Shiela Dikshit had been ill for a long time and was reportedly admitted at around 10.30 am in a city hospital today. She passed away around 3.55 pm, as per media reports. She was put on ventilator and at 3:55 pm she passed away peacefully. Her mortal remains were brought back to her residence later in the evening. The last rites will be performed at 2:30pm on Sunday.

4:57 PM (1 year ago)

President Ram Naath Kovind tweets on her demise

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

President Ram Nath Kovind has tweeted today that CM Sheila Diksit will be remembered for the "momentous transformation for the capital" during her tenure at office.
 

Sad to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit, former Chief Minister of Delhi and a senior political figure. Her term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered. Condolences to her family and associates #PresidentKovind

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 20, 2019

 

5:00 PM (1 year ago)

Her demise a huge loss for Delhi, says Kejriwal

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the demise of his predecessor Sheila Dikshit and said her contribution will always be remembered.
 

Just now got to know about the extremely terrible news about the passing away of Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 20, 2019

 
5:03 PM (1 year ago)

Sehwag wishes heartfelt condolences to her family

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Virender Sehwag tweet that he was sad hear about the passing away of Shela Dixit, while wishing heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones.


5:05 PM (1 year ago)

Congress greives on lifelong congresswoman's death

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

"We regret to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit. Lifelong congresswoman and as three time CM of Delhi she transformed the face of Delhi. Our condolences to her family and friends. Hope they find strength in this time of grief," Congress said in a tweet.

5:07 PM (1 year ago)

Rahul Gandhi wishes condolences to her family

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
"I’m devastated to hear about the passing away of Shiela Dikshit Ji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond.

My condolences to her family & the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a 3 term CM, in this time of great grief, " former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

 
5:11 PM (1 year ago)

PM deeply saddened by Dixit's demise

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that he was saddened by the demise of the former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit.

"Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti," he added on his tweet today.



5:16 PM (1 year ago)

It was a big shock for me, says BJP Delhi President, Manoj Tiwari

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

BJP MP & BJP Delhi President, Manoj Tiwari, on an interview with ANI, sadi that the news cams as a big shock to him as he had met her recently.

"I remember how she welcomed me like a mother. Delhi will miss her. May God give her family and her closed ones the strength to bear this loss" he added further.


 
5:20 PM (1 year ago)

What terrible terrible news : Omar Abdullah

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Omar Abdullah, Former CM of Jammu and Kashmir, said that Former CM Dixit will be greatly missed, adding that she did wonders for national capital and was always was a very warm and affectionate person.



 
5:27 PM (1 year ago)

Sheila Dikshit had been undergoing treatment

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


As per media sources, Dikshit had been undergoing treatment at Fortis Escorts hospital under the supervision of Dr Seth for the past few years. She had undergone angioplasty in November 2012 and was also treated for infection some time ago.

81 year old Dikshit has undergone a heart surgery in France in 2018. Ashok Seth, chairman of Fortis Escorts Heart institute had advised that the procedure be performed at University Hospital in Lille, France under the care of Dr Thomas Modine.
5:30 PM (1 year ago)

Sheila Dixit's mortal remains brought to residence

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Sheila Dixit's mortal remains have been brought to her residence in Nizamuddin.



 
5:33 PM (1 year ago)

My thoughts are with her bereaved family, tweets Rajnath Singh

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Rajnath Singh, the Defense Minister of the nation tweeted,"The passing away of former Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Sheila Dixit is deeply saddening. She was a tall Congress leader known for her congenial nature.

He added that she was widely respected cutting across party lines.
5:37 PM (1 year ago)

Urmila Matondkar tweets RIP Smt.Sheila Dikshit ji

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Urmila Matondkar , recently actress-turned-politician said that Dixit  will always be loved and respected for her strength, determination, fierce and yet kind personality that made Delhi more beautiful than ever among many other things.




 
5:41 PM (1 year ago)

Condolences to her family and supporters: Tripura CM

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb tweet that he was in shock about Sheila Dixit's demise and passed condolences to her family.

Her contribution to Indian politics will always be remembered, he added.

5:44 PM (1 year ago)

Smriti Irani tweet on Sheila Dixit's demise

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development  Smriti Irani tweet on Sheila Dixit's demise,saying "Deeply saddened by the demise of former Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit ji. "

5:46 PM (1 year ago)

RIP Sheila Dixit Ji: Aam Aadmi Party

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Aam Aadmi Party, in their official twitter account, said that the party  is deeply saddened by demise of Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit ji.
 

We are deeply saddened by demise of Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit ji. We offer our heartfelt sorrow and condolences to Sheila Ji's family. May her soul Rest in peace. Om Shanti! #SheilaDixit pic.twitter.com/Ya6XNOL4hd

— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 20, 2019
5:49 PM (1 year ago)

Extremely sad to know abut her demise, says Akshay Kumar

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Actor Akshay Kumar has tweeted that he is extremely sad about the news of her demise, quoting that the former Congress Leader and Ex- Delhi CM had effectively changed the face of Delhi during her tenure.

5:53 PM (1 year ago)

She was a fine human being: Sushma Swaraj

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Former Minister of External Affairs of India Sushma Swaraj, who admitted in her tweet being an opponent of the demised Ex- Delhi CM Dixit, said that she felt sorry to hear about the sudden demise of Sheila Dixit ji, adding that she was a fine human being.

5:55 PM (1 year ago)

Extremely pained at the sudden death of Sheila Dikshit ji, tweets Punjab CM

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Extremely pained at the sudden death of Sheila Dikshit ji. A political era has passed away with her. Had known her for 40 years. She was like an elder sister to me, guiding and supporting me in my difficult moments. I will miss you Sheila ji. RIP, " tweeted Capt.Amarinder Singh, the Chief Minister of Punjab, on the news of Dixit's demise today.

5:57 PM (1 year ago)

She was a wonderful human being, says Shashi Tharoor

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Shahi Tharoor, MP for Thiruvananthapuram today tweeted on Dixit's demise that she was an outstanding Chief Minister, a warm & outgoing friend & above all a wonderful human being.

He added, "I am privileged to have known her since my college days. I shall miss her terribly — & so does Delhi already."


 
6:07 PM (1 year ago)

2-day state mourning over Sheila Dikshit's demise

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Delhi said that the government has decided to declare 2-day state mourning over the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.

