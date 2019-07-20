Sheila Dikshit passes away: Delhi govt declares 2-day state mourning; last rites on Sunday

President Ram Nath Kovind has tweeted today that CM Sheila Diksit will be remembered for the "momentous transformation for the capital" during her tenure at office.
Virender Sehwag tweet that he was sad hear about the passing away of Shela Dixit, while wishing heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones.
"We regret to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit. Lifelong congresswoman and as three time CM of Delhi she transformed the face of Delhi. Our condolences to her family and friends. Hope they find strength in this time of grief," Congress said in a tweet.
BJP MP & BJP Delhi President, Manoj Tiwari, on an interview with ANI, sadi that the news cams as a big shock to him as he had met her recently.
"I remember how she welcomed me like a mother. Delhi will miss her. May God give her family and her closed ones the strength to bear this loss" he added further.
Sheilaji was widely respected cutting across party lines. My thoughts are with her bereaved family & supporters. Om Shanti!
Condolences to her family and supporters in this hour of grief.
Shahi Tharoor, MP for Thiruvananthapuram today tweeted on Dixit's demise that she was an outstanding Chief Minister, a warm & outgoing friend & above all a wonderful human being.
He added, "I am privileged to have known her since my college days. I shall miss her terribly — & so does Delhi already."
