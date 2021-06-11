Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty at record high; PowerGrid, HDFC twins top gainers

Benchmark indices opened at fresh record high today. At 09:17 hours, the NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.36 per cent to 15,793.75 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 202 points to 52,503.25.

Power Grid was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Reliance and HDFC.

On the other hand, Titan and Tech Mahindra were among the losers.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,329.7 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 575.19 crore in the Indian equity market on June 10

On Thursday, Sensex zoomed 358 points to end at 52,300. Nifty rose 102 points to end at 15,737. Intra-day, the 30 stock index swung between a high of 52,346.35 and a low of 51,957.92.

Market capitalisation on BSE ended at a record high of Rs 230.23 lakh crore on Thursday. Market breadth was positive with 2,427 stocks ending in green against 770 falling on BSE. 136 stocks were unchanged.