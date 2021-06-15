Stock Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty at record high; Adani Group stocks mixed

Indian benchmark indices opened at a fresh record high today. At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 225 points or 0.43 per cent higher at 52,776.67, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 62.50 points or 0.40 per cent to 15,874.35.

Asian Paints and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, advancing almost 2 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Adani Stocks were mixed after the clarification from NSDL. All the sectoral indices were trading in the green.

On Monday, the benchmark indices scaled new closing highs amid volatile trade with index heavyweights such as Reliance, Infosys and TCS clocking gains amid positive cues from global markets.

Sensex climbed 77 points to end at its all-time high of 52,551 and Nifty advanced 12 points or 0.08 per cent to its fresh record of 15,811.