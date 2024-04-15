Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.20% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

15 Apr 2024, 3:43:29 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares close at ₹1,540.05, down 0.20%
15 Apr 2024, 3:31:20 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd closed at ₹1,538.00, up 0.02%. The day's high was ₹1,544.10 and low was ₹1,503.80, and the total traded volume stood at 2,473,953.
15 Apr 2024, 3:17:12 PM IST
15 Apr 2024, 3:13:08 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,402.75, Nifty at 22,302.35 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 842.15 points to 73,402.75 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 217.05 to 22,302.35 points as of 15:10 IST.
15 Apr 2024, 3:03:02 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd SWOT Analysis
15 Apr 2024, 2:46:50 PM IST
15 Apr 2024, 2:32:43 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.45%; m-cap at 3.68 Lakh Crore
The Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd stock has gained 0.28% in 1 day, gained 6.4% in the 1 week, gained 10.79% in 1 month, gained 23.37% 3 months, gained 25.6% in 6 months, gained 32.8% in 1 year, gained 33.08% in 3 years, and gained 26.72% in 5 years.
15 Apr 2024, 2:16:32 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd: 52-week high & low
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,638.85 and 52-week low of ₹922.45. At last count, the stock was down 0.40% at ₹1,533.10.
15 Apr 2024, 1:48:15 PM IST
1,674,485 Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Pharmaceuticals company saw 1,674,485 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
15 Apr 2024, 1:31:54 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
15 Apr 2024, 1:15:45 PM IST
15 Apr 2024, 1:03:38 PM IST
15 Apr 2024, 12:47:25 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Stock Summary
15 Apr 2024, 12:31:14 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd with peer listed stocks
15 Apr 2024, 12:02:57 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹37.12, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 41.48 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 6.17 times its price-to-book ratio.
15 Apr 2024, 11:48:48 AM IST
15 Apr 2024, 11:32:39 AM IST
15 Apr 2024, 11:18:30 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,745.83, Nifty at 22,424.55 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 499.07 points to 73,745.83 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 94.85 to 22,424.55 points as of 11:15 IST.
15 Apr 2024, 11:00:19 AM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd versus peer group stocks
15 Apr 2024, 10:48:13 AM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 753,719.
15 Apr 2024, 10:15:52 AM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd stock down 6.4% in 5 days
While the Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd share lost 0.28% today, the scip is down 10.79% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 25.6% and one-year return of 32.8%.