Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.07% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

16 Apr 2024, 3:42:36 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares close at ₹1,533.05, down 0.05%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
16 Apr 2024, 3:34:31 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd closed at ₹1,533.05, down 0.00%. The day's high was ₹1,543.30 and low was ₹1,525.15, and the total traded volume stood at 2,058,692.
16 Apr 2024, 3:16:16 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd share price chart today
16 Apr 2024, 3:12:14 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,872.26, Nifty at 22,115.45 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 527.52 points to 72,872.26 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 157.05 to 22,115.45 points as of 15:10 IST.
16 Apr 2024, 3:02:08 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd SWOT Analysis
16 Apr 2024, 2:47:54 PM IST
Here's how Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd price chart looks like today
16 Apr 2024, 2:33:42 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.38%; m-cap at 3.68 Lakh Crore
The Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd stock has gained 0.28% in 1 day, gained 6.4% in the 1 week, gained 10.79% in 1 month, gained 23.37% 3 months, gained 25.6% in 6 months, gained 32.8% in 1 year, gained 33.08% in 3 years, and gained 26.72% in 5 years.
16 Apr 2024, 2:15:25 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd: 52-week high & low
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,638.85 and 52-week low of ₹922.45. At last count, the stock was down 0.52% at ₹1,535.10.
16 Apr 2024, 1:47:08 PM IST
1,318,038 Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Pharmaceuticals company saw 1,318,038 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
16 Apr 2024, 1:32:55 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
16 Apr 2024, 1:16:42 PM IST
Here's how Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd price chart looks like today
16 Apr 2024, 1:02:33 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd: 52-week high & low
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,638.85 and 52-week low of ₹922.45. At last count, the stock was down 0.64% at ₹1,531.00.
16 Apr 2024, 12:48:19 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Stock Summary
16 Apr 2024, 12:32:09 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd with peer listed stocks
16 Apr 2024, 12:03:45 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹37.12, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 41.52 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 6.18 times its price-to-book ratio.
16 Apr 2024, 11:47:31 AM IST
Here's how Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd price chart looks like today
16 Apr 2024, 11:31:17 AM IST
528,129 Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Pharmaceuticals company saw 528,129 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
16 Apr 2024, 11:19:09 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,042.21, Nifty at 22,198.95 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 357.57 points to 73,042.21 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 73.55 to 22,198.95 points as of 11:15 IST.
16 Apr 2024, 11:02:57 AM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd versus peer group stocks
16 Apr 2024, 10:46:44 AM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 443,914.
16 Apr 2024, 10:18:13 AM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd stock down 6.4% in 5 days
While the Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd share lost 0.28% today, the scip is down 10.79% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 25.6% and one-year return of 32.8%.