Business Today
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.14% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

Business Today Desk | Updated Apr 18, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Stock Price Live: The Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹1,537.55, down 0.16%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹1,638.85 and ₹922.45 in the last one year. At last count, the Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd sector company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹3.69 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

18 Apr 2024, 3:41:15 PM IST

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares close at ₹1,524.80, down 1.14%

That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
18 Apr 2024, 3:31:07 PM IST

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Stock Price Recap

Shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd closed at ₹1,519.90, down 1.93%. The day's high was ₹1,545.55 and low was ₹1,506.45, and the total traded volume stood at 3,169,422.
18 Apr 2024, 3:16:56 PM IST

18 Apr 2024, 3:12:53 PM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 72,481.23, Nifty at 22,040.40 at 15:10 IST

The 30-share Sensex was down 462.45 points to 72,481.23 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 107.50 to 22,040.40 points as of 15:10 IST.
18 Apr 2024, 3:02:47 PM IST

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd SWOT Analysis

18 Apr 2024, 2:48:37 PM IST

18 Apr 2024, 2:32:22 PM IST

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.11%; m-cap at 3.65 Lakh Crore

The Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd stock has gained 0.28% in 1 day, gained 6.4% in the 1 week, gained 10.79% in 1 month, gained 23.37% 3 months, gained 25.6% in 6 months, gained 32.8% in 1 year, gained 33.08% in 3 years, and gained 26.72% in 5 years.
18 Apr 2024, 2:16:09 PM IST

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd: 52-week high & low

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,638.85 and 52-week low of ₹922.45. At last count, the stock was down 1.07% at ₹1,520.45.
18 Apr 2024, 1:47:40 PM IST

1,949,909 Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares change hands

The Pharmaceuticals company saw 1,949,909 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
18 Apr 2024, 1:33:25 PM IST

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings

Here’s how Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
18 Apr 2024, 1:17:11 PM IST

18 Apr 2024, 1:03:01 PM IST

18 Apr 2024, 12:48:23 PM IST

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Stock Summary

18 Apr 2024, 12:33:44 PM IST

Large Cap comparison of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd with peer listed stocks

18 Apr 2024, 12:03:26 PM IST

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd valuations

At earnings per share of ₹37.12, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 41.40 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 6.16 times its price-to-book ratio.
18 Apr 2024, 11:47:14 AM IST

18 Apr 2024, 11:33:06 AM IST

900,631 Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares change hands

The Pharmaceuticals company saw 900,631 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
18 Apr 2024, 11:16:55 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 73,345.10, Nifty at 22,193.60 at 11:15 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 401.42 points to 73,345.10 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 45.70 to 22,193.60 points as of 11:15 IST.
18 Apr 2024, 11:02:48 AM IST

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd versus peer group stocks

18 Apr 2024, 10:46:38 AM IST

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Stock trade volume update

The total volume of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 579,990.
18 Apr 2024, 10:18:12 AM IST

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd stock down 6.4% in 5 days

While the Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd share lost 0.28% today, the scip is down 10.79% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 25.6% and one-year return of 32.8%.
