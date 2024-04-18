Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.14% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

18 Apr 2024, 3:41:15 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares close at ₹1,524.80, down 1.14%
18 Apr 2024, 3:31:07 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd closed at ₹1,519.90, down 1.93%. The day's high was ₹1,545.55 and low was ₹1,506.45, and the total traded volume stood at 3,169,422.
18 Apr 2024, 3:16:56 PM IST
18 Apr 2024, 3:12:53 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,481.23, Nifty at 22,040.40 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 462.45 points to 72,481.23 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 107.50 to 22,040.40 points as of 15:10 IST.
18 Apr 2024, 3:02:47 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd SWOT Analysis
18 Apr 2024, 2:48:37 PM IST
18 Apr 2024, 2:32:22 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.11%; m-cap at 3.65 Lakh Crore
The Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd stock has gained 0.28% in 1 day, gained 6.4% in the 1 week, gained 10.79% in 1 month, gained 23.37% 3 months, gained 25.6% in 6 months, gained 32.8% in 1 year, gained 33.08% in 3 years, and gained 26.72% in 5 years.
18 Apr 2024, 2:16:09 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd: 52-week high & low
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,638.85 and 52-week low of ₹922.45. At last count, the stock was down 1.07% at ₹1,520.45.
18 Apr 2024, 1:47:40 PM IST
1,949,909 Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Pharmaceuticals company saw 1,949,909 shares changing hands so far today.
18 Apr 2024, 1:33:25 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
18 Apr 2024, 1:17:11 PM IST
18 Apr 2024, 1:03:01 PM IST
18 Apr 2024, 12:48:23 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Stock Summary
18 Apr 2024, 12:33:44 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd with peer listed stocks
18 Apr 2024, 12:03:26 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹37.12, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 41.40 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 6.16 times its price-to-book ratio.
18 Apr 2024, 11:47:14 AM IST
18 Apr 2024, 11:33:06 AM IST
900,631 Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares change hands
18 Apr 2024, 11:16:55 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,345.10, Nifty at 22,193.60 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 401.42 points to 73,345.10 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 45.70 to 22,193.60 points as of 11:15 IST.
18 Apr 2024, 11:02:48 AM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd versus peer group stocks
18 Apr 2024, 10:46:38 AM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 579,990.
18 Apr 2024, 10:18:12 AM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd stock down 6.4% in 5 days
