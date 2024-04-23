Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 3.59% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

23 Apr 2024, 3:43:08 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares close at ₹1,485.30, down 3.59%
23 Apr 2024, 3:33:03 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd closed at ₹1,485.30, down 3.50%. The day's high was ₹1,562.45 and low was ₹1,477.70, and the total traded volume stood at 9,160,002.
23 Apr 2024, 3:16:53 PM IST
23 Apr 2024, 3:12:52 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,773.56, Nifty at 22,395.85 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 124.94 points to 73,773.56 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 59.45 to 22,395.85 points as of 15:10 IST.
23 Apr 2024, 3:02:48 PM IST
23 Apr 2024, 2:48:41 PM IST
23 Apr 2024, 2:32:34 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 3.72%; m-cap at 3.56 Lakh Crore
The Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd stock has gained 0.28% in 1 day, gained 6.4% in the 1 week, gained 10.79% in 1 month, gained 23.37% 3 months, gained 25.6% in 6 months, gained 32.8% in 1 year, gained 33.08% in 3 years, and gained 26.72% in 5 years.
23 Apr 2024, 2:16:27 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd: 52-week high & low
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,638.85 and 52-week low of ₹922.45. At last count, the stock was down 2.98% at ₹1,483.10.
23 Apr 2024, 1:48:12 PM IST
4,175,160 Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Pharmaceuticals company saw 4,175,160 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
23 Apr 2024, 1:31:59 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
23 Apr 2024, 1:15:54 PM IST
23 Apr 2024, 1:01:47 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd: 52-week high & low
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,638.85 and 52-week low of ₹922.45. At last count, the stock was down 3.18% at ₹1,490.35.
23 Apr 2024, 12:47:42 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Stock Summary
23 Apr 2024, 12:33:36 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd with peer listed stocks
23 Apr 2024, 12:03:22 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹37.12, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 41.48 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 6.17 times its price-to-book ratio.
23 Apr 2024, 11:49:14 AM IST
23 Apr 2024, 11:33:08 AM IST
904,502 Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Pharmaceuticals company saw 904,502 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
23 Apr 2024, 11:16:58 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,776.25, Nifty at 22,369.50 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 127.63 points to 73,776.25 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 33.10 to 22,369.50 points as of 11:15 IST.
23 Apr 2024, 11:02:53 AM IST
23 Apr 2024, 10:48:46 AM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 457,648.
23 Apr 2024, 10:16:31 AM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd stock up 6.4% in 5 days
While the Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd share gained 0.28% today, the scip is up 10.79% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 25.6% and one-year return of 32.8%.