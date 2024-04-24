Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.00% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

24 Apr 2024, 3:42:06 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares close at ₹1,480.50, up 0.00%
24 Apr 2024, 3:31:57 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd closed at ₹1,480.50, up 0.00%. The day's high was ₹1,492.95 and low was ₹1,479.45, and the total traded volume stood at 245,737.
24 Apr 2024, 3:15:49 PM IST
24 Apr 2024, 3:11:48 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,829.90, Nifty at 22,414.50 at 09:25 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 91.45 points to 73,829.90 at 09:25 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 46.50 to 22,414.50 points as of 09:25 IST.
24 Apr 2024, 3:01:42 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd SWOT Analysis
24 Apr 2024, 2:47:36 PM IST
24 Apr 2024, 2:31:27 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.00%; m-cap at 3.56 Lakh Crore
The Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd stock has gained 0.28% in 1 day, gained 6.4% in the 1 week, gained 10.79% in 1 month, gained 23.37% 3 months, gained 25.6% in 6 months, gained 32.8% in 1 year, gained 33.08% in 3 years, and gained 26.72% in 5 years.
24 Apr 2024, 2:17:21 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd: 52-week high & low
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹1,638.85 and 52-week low of ₹922.45. At last count, the stock was up 0.00% at ₹1,480.50.
24 Apr 2024, 1:47:06 PM IST
245,737 Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Pharmaceuticals company saw 245,737 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
24 Apr 2024, 1:32:54 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
24 Apr 2024, 1:16:46 PM IST
24 Apr 2024, 1:04:40 PM IST
24 Apr 2024, 12:48:32 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Stock Summary
24 Apr 2024, 12:34:26 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd with peer listed stocks
24 Apr 2024, 12:02:11 PM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹37.12, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 39.97 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.95 times its price-to-book ratio.
24 Apr 2024, 11:47:57 AM IST
24 Apr 2024, 11:31:49 AM IST
24 Apr 2024, 11:15:41 AM IST
24 Apr 2024, 11:03:36 AM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd versus peer group stocks
24 Apr 2024, 10:47:28 AM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 09:25 IST stands at 245,737.
24 Apr 2024, 10:17:15 AM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd stock up 6.4% in 5 days
While the Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd share gained 0.28% today, the scip is up 10.79% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 25.6% and one-year return of 32.8%.