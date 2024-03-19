Suzlon Energy Share Price LIVE: 7,175,930 shares change hands on counter so far

19 Mar 2024, 3:42:06 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares close at ₹37.05, down 3.89%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
19 Mar 2024, 3:31:56 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd closed at ₹37.05, down 3.37%. The day's high was ₹38.40 and low was ₹36.80, and the total traded volume stood at 20,536,490.
19 Mar 2024, 3:17:50 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd share price chart today
19 Mar 2024, 3:11:48 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,057.36, Nifty at 21,846.25 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 691.06 points to 72,057.36 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 209.45 to 21,846.25 points as of 15:10 IST.
19 Mar 2024, 3:03:44 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd SWOT Analysis
19 Mar 2024, 2:47:37 PM IST
Here's how Suzlon Energy Ltd price chart looks like today
19 Mar 2024, 2:31:29 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 2.46%; m-cap at 50.73 Thousand Crore
The Suzlon Energy Ltd stock has lost 2.16% in 1 day, gained 0.13% in the 1 week, lost 16.26% in 1 month, gained 2.2% 3 months, gained 62.81% in 6 months, gained 395.6% in 1 year, gained 97.17% in 3 years, and gained 44.56% in 5 years.
19 Mar 2024, 2:17:24 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd: 52-week high & low
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹50.60 and 52-week low of ₹6.95. At last count, the stock was down 1.56% at ₹37.60.
19 Mar 2024, 1:47:11 PM IST
10,822,837 Suzlon Energy Ltd shares change hands
The Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment company saw 10,822,837 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
19 Mar 2024, 1:18:55 PM IST
Here's how Suzlon Energy Ltd price chart looks like today
19 Mar 2024, 1:02:41 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd: 52-week high & low
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹50.60 and 52-week low of ₹6.95. At last count, the stock was down 3.24% at ₹37.35.
19 Mar 2024, 12:46:33 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Stock Summary
19 Mar 2024, 12:32:28 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Suzlon Energy Ltd with peer listed stocks
19 Mar 2024, 12:02:07 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹0.34, Suzlon Energy Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 113.03 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 15.30 times its price-to-book ratio.
19 Mar 2024, 11:47:56 AM IST
Here's how Suzlon Energy Ltd price chart looks like today
19 Mar 2024, 11:31:49 AM IST
7,175,930 Suzlon Energy Ltd shares change hands
The Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment company saw 7,175,930 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
19 Mar 2024, 11:17:44 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,141.49, Nifty at 21,862.40 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 606.93 points to 72,141.49 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 193.30 to 21,862.40 points as of 11:15 IST.
19 Mar 2024, 11:01:34 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd versus peer group stocks
19 Mar 2024, 10:47:29 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Suzlon Energy Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 5,969,579.
19 Mar 2024, 10:17:15 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd stock down 0.13% in 5 days
While the Suzlon Energy Ltd share lost 2.16% today, the scip is down 16.26% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 62.81% and one-year return of 395.6%.
19 Mar 2024, 10:03:09 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 1.17% intraday against a 1.17% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
19 Mar 2024, 9:49:01 AM IST
Here's how Suzlon Energy Ltd price chart looks like today
19 Mar 2024, 9:32:54 AM IST
Want to know how Suzlon Energy Ltd's cash flows look like? See below
19 Mar 2024, 9:00:40 AM IST
How Suzlon Energy Ltd performed in last 4 quarters
19 Mar 2024, 8:48:36 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell
In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 73,667.96 points higher at 165.32, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 3.05 points to settle at 22,335.70.
19 Mar 2024, 8:31:18 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high
On Mar 18, 2024,Suzlon Energy Ltd`s stock closed 2.16% lower at ₹38.55. The 52-week low stood at ₹6.95, and the 52-week high reached ₹50.60.
19 Mar 2024, 8:14:04 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session
The price of the stock reached a low of ₹37.70 and went up to a high of ₹38.90 during the previous trading session on Mar 18, 2024.
19 Mar 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Suzlon Energy Ltd. The Suzlon Energy Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Suzlon Energy Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹38.55, down 2.16%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹50.60 and ₹6.95 in the last one year. At last count, the Suzlon Energy Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹52.01 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive Suzlon Energy Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.