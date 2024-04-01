Suzlon Energy Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 2.60% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

01 Apr 2024, 3:42:07 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares close at ₹41.25, up 2.35%
01 Apr 2024, 3:31:51 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd closed at ₹41.25, up 2.48%. The day's high was ₹41.75 and low was ₹38.40, and the total traded volume stood at 32,531,528.
01 Apr 2024, 3:17:43 PM IST
01 Apr 2024, 3:13:39 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,987.60, Nifty at 22,460.25 at 15:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 336.25 points to 73,987.60 at 15:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 133.35 to 22,460.25 points as of 15:09 IST.
01 Apr 2024, 3:03:34 PM IST
01 Apr 2024, 2:47:22 PM IST
01 Apr 2024, 2:33:10 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 2.97%; m-cap at 56.12 Thousand Crore
The Suzlon Energy Ltd stock has lost 2.16% in 1 day, gained 0.13% in the 1 week, lost 16.26% in 1 month, gained 2.2% 3 months, gained 62.81% in 6 months, gained 395.6% in 1 year, gained 97.17% in 3 years, and gained 44.56% in 5 years.
01 Apr 2024, 2:16:56 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹50.60 and 52-week low of ₹7.05. At last count, the stock was up 2.85% at ₹41.60.
01 Apr 2024, 1:48:37 PM IST
The Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment company saw 27,975,634 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
01 Apr 2024, 1:16:10 PM IST
01 Apr 2024, 1:01:58 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd: 52-week high & low
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹50.60 and 52-week low of ₹7.05. At last count, the stock was up 2.60% at ₹41.45.
01 Apr 2024, 12:45:49 PM IST
01 Apr 2024, 12:31:39 PM IST
01 Apr 2024, 12:03:14 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹0.34, Suzlon Energy Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 119.03 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 16.12 times its price-to-book ratio.
01 Apr 2024, 11:49:00 AM IST
01 Apr 2024, 11:32:51 AM IST
The Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment company saw 20,676,241 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
01 Apr 2024, 11:18:41 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,000.77, Nifty at 22,477.05 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 349.42 points to 74,000.77 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 150.15 to 22,477.05 points as of 11:15 IST.
01 Apr 2024, 11:02:32 AM IST
The total volume of Suzlon Energy Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 19,202,566.
01 Apr 2024, 10:17:59 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd stock down 0.13% in 5 days
While the Suzlon Energy Ltd share lost 2.16% today, the scip is down 16.26% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 62.81% and one-year return of 395.6%.
01 Apr 2024, 10:01:47 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.87% intraday against a 0.87% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.