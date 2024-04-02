Suzlon Energy Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 2.90% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

02 Apr 2024, 3:43:14 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares close at ₹42.50, up 2.90%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
02 Apr 2024, 3:33:04 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd closed at ₹42.50, up 2.78%. The day's high was ₹43.00 and low was ₹40.40, and the total traded volume stood at 31,068,576.
02 Apr 2024, 3:18:51 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd share price chart today
02 Apr 2024, 3:12:46 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,868.77, Nifty at 22,433.35 at 15:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 145.78 points to 73,868.77 at 15:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 28.65 to 22,433.35 points as of 15:09 IST.
02 Apr 2024, 3:02:40 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd SWOT Analysis
02 Apr 2024, 2:46:29 PM IST
Here's how Suzlon Energy Ltd price chart looks like today
02 Apr 2024, 2:34:19 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 3.39%; m-cap at 57.68 Thousand Crore
The Suzlon Energy Ltd stock has lost 2.16% in 1 day, gained 0.13% in the 1 week, lost 16.26% in 1 month, gained 2.2% 3 months, gained 62.81% in 6 months, gained 395.6% in 1 year, gained 97.17% in 3 years, and gained 44.56% in 5 years.
02 Apr 2024, 2:18:04 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd: 52-week high & low
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹50.60 and 52-week low of ₹7.90. At last count, the stock was up 1.57% at ₹42.75.
02 Apr 2024, 1:47:42 PM IST
19,172,812 Suzlon Energy Ltd shares change hands
The Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment company saw 19,172,812 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
02 Apr 2024, 1:17:14 PM IST
Here's how Suzlon Energy Ltd price chart looks like today
02 Apr 2024, 1:01:02 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd: 52-week high & low
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹50.60 and 52-week low of ₹7.90. At last count, the stock was up 0.85% at ₹41.70.
02 Apr 2024, 12:48:55 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Stock Summary
02 Apr 2024, 12:30:41 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Suzlon Energy Ltd with peer listed stocks
02 Apr 2024, 12:04:17 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹0.34, Suzlon Energy Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 121.47 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 16.45 times its price-to-book ratio.
02 Apr 2024, 11:46:03 AM IST
Here's how Suzlon Energy Ltd price chart looks like today
02 Apr 2024, 11:33:53 AM IST
12,064,027 Suzlon Energy Ltd shares change hands
The Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment company saw 12,064,027 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
02 Apr 2024, 11:17:37 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,851.16, Nifty at 22,400.75 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 163.39 points to 73,851.16 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 61.25 to 22,400.75 points as of 11:15 IST.
02 Apr 2024, 11:03:22 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd versus peer group stocks
02 Apr 2024, 10:47:09 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Suzlon Energy Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 10,663,547.
02 Apr 2024, 10:16:17 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd stock up 0.13% in 5 days
While the Suzlon Energy Ltd share gained 2.16% today, the scip is up 16.26% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 62.81% and one-year return of 395.6%.
02 Apr 2024, 10:01:46 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.60% intraday against a 0.60% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.