Suzlon Energy Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 2.47% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

03 Apr 2024, 3:44:40 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares close at ₹43.50, up 2.47%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
03 Apr 2024, 3:34:31 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd closed at ₹43.50, up 2.35%. The day's high was ₹43.55 and low was ₹41.60, and the total traded volume stood at 28,051,915.
03 Apr 2024, 3:16:34 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd share price chart today
03 Apr 2024, 3:12:31 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,858.03, Nifty at 22,448.90 at 15:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 45.88 points to 73,858.03 at 15:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 4.40 to 22,448.90 points as of 15:09 IST.
03 Apr 2024, 3:02:25 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd SWOT Analysis
03 Apr 2024, 2:48:11 PM IST
Here's how Suzlon Energy Ltd price chart looks like today
03 Apr 2024, 2:31:52 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 2.12%; m-cap at 58.55 Thousand Crore
The Suzlon Energy Ltd stock has lost 2.16% in 1 day, gained 0.13% in the 1 week, lost 16.26% in 1 month, gained 2.2% 3 months, gained 62.81% in 6 months, gained 395.6% in 1 year, gained 97.17% in 3 years, and gained 44.56% in 5 years.
03 Apr 2024, 2:17:44 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd: 52-week high & low
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹50.60 and 52-week low of ₹7.90. At last count, the stock was up 2.24% at ₹43.40.
03 Apr 2024, 1:47:24 PM IST
18,016,988 Suzlon Energy Ltd shares change hands
The Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment company saw 18,016,988 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
03 Apr 2024, 1:16:56 PM IST
Here's how Suzlon Energy Ltd price chart looks like today
03 Apr 2024, 1:02:47 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd: 52-week high & low
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹50.60 and 52-week low of ₹7.90. At last count, the stock was up 1.88% at ₹43.35.
03 Apr 2024, 12:48:36 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Stock Summary
03 Apr 2024, 12:34:28 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Suzlon Energy Ltd with peer listed stocks
03 Apr 2024, 12:03:57 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹0.34, Suzlon Energy Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 125.12 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 16.94 times its price-to-book ratio.
03 Apr 2024, 11:47:42 AM IST
Here's how Suzlon Energy Ltd price chart looks like today
03 Apr 2024, 11:31:30 AM IST
13,055,068 Suzlon Energy Ltd shares change hands
The Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment company saw 13,055,068 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
03 Apr 2024, 11:15:20 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,929.36, Nifty at 22,427.80 at 11:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 25.45 points to 73,929.36 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 25.50 to 22,427.80 points as of 11:10 IST.
03 Apr 2024, 11:01:10 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd versus peer group stocks
03 Apr 2024, 10:47:01 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Suzlon Energy Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 8,684,297.
03 Apr 2024, 10:16:41 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd stock down 0.13% in 5 days
While the Suzlon Energy Ltd share lost 2.16% today, the scip is down 16.26% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 62.81% and one-year return of 395.6%.
03 Apr 2024, 10:02:32 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.47% intraday against a 0.47% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.