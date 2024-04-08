Suzlon Energy Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 2.46% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

08 Apr 2024, 3:40:54 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares close at ₹41.70, down 2.46%
08 Apr 2024, 3:32:49 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd closed at ₹41.70, down 2.81%. The day's high was ₹43.15 and low was ₹41.40, and the total traded volume stood at 20,041,465.
08 Apr 2024, 3:18:37 PM IST
08 Apr 2024, 3:12:32 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,735.21, Nifty at 22,669.40 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 486.99 points to 74,735.21 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 155.70 to 22,669.40 points as of 15:10 IST.
08 Apr 2024, 3:02:25 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd SWOT Analysis
08 Apr 2024, 2:46:13 PM IST
08 Apr 2024, 2:34:01 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 2.70%; m-cap at 55.99 Thousand Crore
The Suzlon Energy Ltd stock has lost 2.16% in 1 day, gained 0.13% in the 1 week, lost 16.26% in 1 month, gained 2.2% 3 months, gained 62.81% in 6 months, gained 395.6% in 1 year, gained 97.17% in 3 years, and gained 44.56% in 5 years.
08 Apr 2024, 2:15:46 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd: 52-week high & low
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹50.60 and 52-week low of ₹7.90. At last count, the stock was down 2.58% at ₹41.55.
08 Apr 2024, 1:47:26 PM IST
13,817,325 Suzlon Energy Ltd shares change hands
The Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment company saw 13,817,325 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
08 Apr 2024, 1:16:56 PM IST
08 Apr 2024, 1:00:41 PM IST
08 Apr 2024, 12:48:34 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Stock Summary
08 Apr 2024, 12:32:25 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Suzlon Energy Ltd with peer listed stocks
08 Apr 2024, 12:03:54 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹0.34, Suzlon Energy Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 125.53 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 17.00 times its price-to-book ratio.
08 Apr 2024, 11:47:42 AM IST
08 Apr 2024, 11:31:30 AM IST
8,926,728 Suzlon Energy Ltd shares change hands
08 Apr 2024, 11:17:21 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,609.39, Nifty at 22,629.30 at 11:14 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 361.17 points to 74,609.39 at 11:14 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 115.60 to 22,629.30 points as of 11:14 IST.
08 Apr 2024, 11:01:09 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd versus peer group stocks
08 Apr 2024, 10:48:59 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Suzlon Energy Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 7,427,874.
08 Apr 2024, 10:18:40 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd stock down 0.13% in 5 days
While the Suzlon Energy Ltd share lost 2.16% today, the scip is down 16.26% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 62.81% and one-year return of 395.6%.
08 Apr 2024, 10:04:30 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares underperform Sensex
