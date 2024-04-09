Suzlon Energy Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.45% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

09 Apr 2024, 3:41:06 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares close at ₹41.10, down 1.45%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
09 Apr 2024, 3:33:00 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd closed at ₹41.10, down 1.33%. The day's high was ₹42.50 and low was ₹40.80, and the total traded volume stood at 20,533,008.
09 Apr 2024, 3:16:48 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd share price chart today
09 Apr 2024, 3:12:46 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,657.14, Nifty at 22,640.15 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 85.36 points to 74,657.14 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 26.15 to 22,640.15 points as of 15:10 IST.
09 Apr 2024, 3:00:37 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd SWOT Analysis
09 Apr 2024, 2:48:31 PM IST
Here's how Suzlon Energy Ltd price chart looks like today
09 Apr 2024, 2:34:19 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.69%; m-cap at 55.04 Thousand Crore
The Suzlon Energy Ltd stock has lost 2.16% in 1 day, gained 0.13% in the 1 week, lost 16.26% in 1 month, gained 2.2% 3 months, gained 62.81% in 6 months, gained 395.6% in 1 year, gained 97.17% in 3 years, and gained 44.56% in 5 years.
09 Apr 2024, 2:18:08 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd: 52-week high & low
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹50.60 and 52-week low of ₹7.90. At last count, the stock was down 1.20% at ₹40.80.
09 Apr 2024, 1:47:48 PM IST
14,443,333 Suzlon Energy Ltd shares change hands
The Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment company saw 14,443,333 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
09 Apr 2024, 1:17:23 PM IST
Here's how Suzlon Energy Ltd price chart looks like today
09 Apr 2024, 1:03:15 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd: 52-week high & low
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹50.60 and 52-week low of ₹7.90. At last count, the stock was down 0.48% at ₹41.05.
09 Apr 2024, 12:45:02 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Stock Summary
09 Apr 2024, 12:30:51 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Suzlon Energy Ltd with peer listed stocks
09 Apr 2024, 12:00:34 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹0.34, Suzlon Energy Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 122.03 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 16.52 times its price-to-book ratio.
09 Apr 2024, 11:48:28 AM IST
Here's how Suzlon Energy Ltd price chart looks like today
09 Apr 2024, 11:32:20 AM IST
8,724,438 Suzlon Energy Ltd shares change hands
The Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment company saw 8,724,438 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
09 Apr 2024, 11:16:08 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 75,079.27, Nifty at 22,750.50 at 11:14 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 336.77 points to 75,079.27 at 11:14 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 84.20 to 22,750.50 points as of 11:14 IST.
09 Apr 2024, 11:03:58 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd versus peer group stocks
09 Apr 2024, 10:47:46 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Suzlon Energy Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 6,614,401.
09 Apr 2024, 10:19:27 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd stock up 0.13% in 5 days
While the Suzlon Energy Ltd share gained 2.16% today, the scip is up 16.26% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 62.81% and one-year return of 395.6%.
09 Apr 2024, 10:01:12 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.12% intraday against a 0.12% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.