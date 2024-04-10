Suzlon Energy Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 3.06% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

10 Apr 2024, 3:40:57 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares close at ₹42.15, up 3.06%
10 Apr 2024, 3:32:53 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd closed at ₹42.15, up 3.06%. The day's high was ₹42.65 and low was ₹41.10, and the total traded volume stood at 28,668,183.
10 Apr 2024, 3:18:43 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 3:12:39 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 75,079.71, Nifty at 22,746.50 at 15:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 396.01 points to 75,079.71 at 15:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 103.75 to 22,746.50 points as of 15:09 IST.
10 Apr 2024, 3:02:33 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd SWOT Analysis
10 Apr 2024, 2:46:22 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 2:34:10 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 3.67%; m-cap at 57.20 Thousand Crore
The Suzlon Energy Ltd stock has lost 2.16% in 1 day, gained 0.13% in the 1 week, lost 16.26% in 1 month, gained 2.2% 3 months, gained 62.81% in 6 months, gained 395.6% in 1 year, gained 97.17% in 3 years, and gained 44.56% in 5 years.
10 Apr 2024, 2:15:54 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd: 52-week high & low
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹50.60 and 52-week low of ₹7.90. At last count, the stock was up 3.30% at ₹42.35.
10 Apr 2024, 1:47:35 PM IST
22,203,503 Suzlon Energy Ltd shares change hands
The Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment company saw 22,203,503 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
10 Apr 2024, 1:19:12 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 1:00:59 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹50.60 and 52-week low of ₹7.90. At last count, the stock was up 4.03% at ₹42.50.
10 Apr 2024, 12:48:53 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Stock Summary
10 Apr 2024, 12:32:44 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Suzlon Energy Ltd with peer listed stocks
10 Apr 2024, 12:04:27 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹0.34, Suzlon Energy Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 120.41 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 16.30 times its price-to-book ratio.
10 Apr 2024, 11:48:17 AM IST
10 Apr 2024, 11:32:08 AM IST
13,116,774 Suzlon Energy Ltd shares change hands
The Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment company saw 13,116,774 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
10 Apr 2024, 11:17:56 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,916.77, Nifty at 22,702.75 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 233.07 points to 74,916.77 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 60.00 to 22,702.75 points as of 11:15 IST.
10 Apr 2024, 11:03:49 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd versus peer group stocks
10 Apr 2024, 10:47:39 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Suzlon Energy Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 8,148,150.
10 Apr 2024, 10:17:21 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd stock up 0.13% in 5 days
While the Suzlon Energy Ltd share gained 2.16% today, the scip is up 16.26% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 62.81% and one-year return of 395.6%.
10 Apr 2024, 10:01:09 AM IST
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Suzlon Energy Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 1.10% intraday against a 1.10% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.